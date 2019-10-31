From staff reports
A pedestrian died after being struck while walking in an intersection in Martinsville on Wednesday night.
Martinsville Police said John Vincent Eames, 79, of Martinsville died after he was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Cobalt while he was trying to cross Market and Moss streets at about 10:48 p.m.
The 911 communications center described Eames as bleeding from the head. Rescue workers transporting him to Sovah-Martinsville notified dispatch that he was unconscious.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police worked in the fog and rain Wednesday trying to recreate the scene and determine what had happened.
The name of the driver of Cobalt has not been released, and no charges have been filed.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call Sgt. Robert Jones at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).
