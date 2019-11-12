Thomas L. Wagner, 72, was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night on Figsboro Road, one quarter mile south of Quail Oaks Road in Henry County.
A release from Sgt. Rick Garletts with the Virginia State Police said the crash occurred, when a 2002 Econoline E-150 traveling north struck Wagner, who was crossing the travel lane. Wagner died at the scene.
“The 911 call came in at 8:23 p.m. in the 2500 block of Figsboro Road,” J.R. Powell, director for the Martinsville and Henry County 911 Communications Center said. “The caller reported that a woman stopped at their residence, thought she had hit someone, and asked them to call 911.”
Deputies were dispatched along with the Collinsville Fire Department, the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad and Henry County Public Safety EMS responders. The deputies were the first on the scene, and they verified that a pedestrian had been struck. EMS reported significant trauma and took it from there,” Powell said.
Captain Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that, although deputies were the first to arrive, there was nothing that could be done.
“911 received the call that a pedestrian had been struck, we responded, confirmed it, and requested medical assistance and the State Police. After that we assisted with traffic control,” he said.
State Police Trooper T.E. Knight said he has completed a crash reconstruction of the scene. “I spoke to one witness who saw the impact with the pedestrian. For now, there is no suspicion of foul play or strange circumstance,” he said.
“He [Wagner] was a slightly older gentleman, wearing dark clothing on a very dark and poorly lit stretch of road that doesn’t see a lot of pedestrian traffic. When the driver saw him, it was too late.”
The State Police report did not release the name of the driver of the vehicle and listed no charges pending.
