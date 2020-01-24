A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Fairystone Park Highway near the entrance to Hardees restaurant about 9 a.m. Friday.
Westbound traffic was delayed for about an hour while the person was stabilized and transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville by Henry County Public Safety.
Virginia State Police are investigating.
No other details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.