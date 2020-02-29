Since its founding in 1962 as part of the University of Virginia’s School of General Studies, Patrick Henry Community College has served as a training option for the career opportunities most desired in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties.
PHCC became an independent, 2-year college in 1964 and joined the Virginia Community College System in 1971, and the school annually enrolls about 2,900 students per year in courses ranging from crafty culinary creations to precision machinery.
About half those students pursue general studies, but the remainder focus on programs that are going to take them down a career path, perhaps even immediately after completing the two years.
About 20% of the students are pursuing courses related to health care, which includes nursing, technician and assistant programs, and more than 1 in 10 students seeks training in advanced manufacturing, which includes career pathways as diverse as welding, motor sports, mechatronics, industrial electronics and general engineering.
Even though advanced manufacturing took the third-most-popular spot in the campus’s course offerings, it’s a growing field with a multitude of opportunities following graduation -- and very important to the region's manufacturers.
“The two manufacturing programs that are the most popular are welding and mechatronics, which is a multidisciplinary branch of engineering that focuses on the engineering of both electrical and mechanical systems and also includes a combination of robotics, electronics, computer, telecommunications, systems, control and product engineering,” said Greg Hodges, vice president of academic and student success services. “Students with either of these credentials are able to graduate and immediately move into middle class sustaining jobs.”
The college recently expanded its advanced-manufacturing offerings into Patrick County. In 2018, the Patrick County Education Foundation pledged $150,000 to help PHCC open a new facility near downtown Stuart. In August 2019, a $170,000 facility in the town’s former Food Lion was dedicated for that purpose.
“With the opening of the new building at PHCC’s Patrick County location, the college is partnering with the county and the town of Stuart to enhance the economic development opportunities in the region,” Hodges said.
Hodges noted that the recently renovated site isn’t the only new offering the college has in Patrick County when it comes to learning about trades.
“In addition to the new building in the former Food Lion, which provides mechatronics training, the college has also partnered with Patrick County High School to create a welding lab to provide dual-enrollment welding instruction during the day and regular welding instruction in the evening,” Hodges said. “Combined with the transfer courses taught in Patrick and the workforce development offerings in areas like CDL and electrical groundman, the college is working to increase the levels of post high school credential attainment for the citizens of Patrick County.”
Officials say it’s not always easy to guess what the next big surge of those seeking educational opportunities might be, but PHCC has a new phase of career training in the works for Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County, said Rhonda Hodges, vice president of workforce, economic and community development.
“PHCC believes that Industry 4.0 is the next area in which the college can fulfill the career gap in our service region. A convergence of operations technicians and information technology, this area includes a laser focus on 21st century lean manufacturing,” she said. “Leading the nation in the NC3 Festo Industry Certifications, PHCC has a strong emphasis on operational technology such as electronics, pneumatics, automation and robotics.
"Additionally, the college hired a faculty member to focus on IT, focusing on disciplines such as networking, cloud computing and especially cyber security.”
Hodges said PHCC officials hope that these educational and vocational opportunities will entice applicants from the region.
“Most folks are aware that community colleges are an incredible value since they are less than half the cost of four-year universities. Additionally, those who wish to transition directly to employment can do so with a short-term workforce or academic credential,” he said. “This is an even greater time at PHCC because of the many funding streams available at the college to assist students. SEED, PHCC Foundation scholarships and the possibility of G3 funding from the state legislature means that most students can come to the college with minimal out of pocket expenses. “
