A Martinsville apartment complex providing a home to 33 residents with mental or substance abuse issues was nearly destroyed by fire in June of last year.
Officials with Piedmont Community Services say the newly repaired and renovated complex will reopen Jan. 1.
“We just need to finish a walkway and stairway and do some minor things to satisfy the building inspector,” Director of Operations Kippy Cassell said.
It was a warm summer Saturday night just before 8 p.m. on June 30, 2018, when a resident left food cooking unattended on the stove in Apartment 12 on Clay Street. Four hours later firefighters had extinguished the blaze, but not before more than $600,000 in damage had been done. A few of the residents suffered minor injuries, but everyone got out safely.
“We put them all up in a local hotel, and with the help of the entire community, we were able to continue providing them with the care they needed,” Cassell said.
Piedmont Community Services has provided Martinsville and Henry County with behavioral health services for more than 40 years. The service area now includes Franklin and Patrick counties.
“We served 7,620 individuals last year,” Cassell said. “In 10 years the number [of people] served has doubled.”
Cassell and Community Relations Manager Katie Whitlow took the Martinsville Bulletin on a recent tour of the property, including a visit to Apartment 12, where the fire started.
“This kitchen has more cabinet space than I have at my home,” Whitlow said.
The apartment was equipped with new appliances, new carpet and new paint.
“You would never know there had been a fire here,” Cassell said. “Of the 33 residents that were displaced after the fire, over half have expressed interest in returning, but we have more applicants than we have apartments, so we expect to be back at full occupancy on day one.”
Piedmont Community Services operates under regulations of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and is in joint partnership with local and state governments.
“PCS clients have mental and/or substance-use issues,” Cassell said. “Once they qualify [for a place to live under our care] even if it is a temporary issue that is resolved, they are not asked to leave. Part of it is stability. We have nine more apartments in Rich Acres and a few in Rocky Mount.”
Whitlow said they were trying to get the word out about a crisis program that is available: “We have a program called ‘Same Day Access’ for anyone in a crisis situation. We are open for anyone in this situation from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The can just walk in. No appointment is necessary.”
