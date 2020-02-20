The Henry County Fair planned for fall 2021 will be held at Martinsville Speedway, organizers announced Thursday.
The speedway is donating the use of the site to the county for the 4-day event, Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said. Exact dates have not been set, but the fair will coincide with the annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Late Model race that is typically held the last Saturday in September.
“It’s a perfect location, right off the bypass, with plenty of parking,” Adams said of the speedway. “We’re also excited about doing it in conjunction with the late-model race. We just feel like it’s a great partnership, and it’ll be a great event for the community.”
Organizers say they hope close to 15,000 people will attend the Henry County Fair in 2021, the first to be staged in decades. There are not many locations that can accommodate a crowd that size, along with carnival rides and everything else that comes with a typical county fair, Adams said.
“You need somewhere around 10 to 15 acres for the fair and for parking. You also need a somewhat level area for the rides, games and other entertainment,” he said.
Attractions will include large rides, carnival games, live music, a variety of food vendors, agricultural exhibits, and fireworks planned for the last night of the fair, Adams said. Organizers are looking at “other entertainment that would be included with gate admission, like magicians, circus-type acts, dog shows.”
In a joint press release from the county and Martinsville Speedway, Speedway President Clay Campbell said the speedway is “excited to be the home of the new Henry County Fair.”
“Having four days of fun at the fair, and then having the final day lead into our Late Model Stock race, seems like a perfect fit. I know I can’t wait for it to get here,” Campbell stated in the release.
Planning started a year ago, after the Henry County Board of Supervisors discussed bringing back the fair after a lapse of many years. Adams said he did not know exactly when the fair stopped, but it has not been held in the 20 years he has lived in the county.
Campbell had volunteered immediately to work with the county on possibly using the Speedway’s property.
Adams and the planning committee have researched fairs in neighboring localities, including Patrick County, Franklin County, and Danville-Pittsylvania County. The county also joined the Virginia Association of Fairs to learn more about how to plan and operate the event successfully.
Aided by a $10,000 Pick up the Pace! Grant from The Harvest Foundation for marketing and planning, the county unveiled a new logo for the fair in December. A website is being developed and is expected to go live in the spring, Adams said.
Many of the entertainment acts and vendors must be booked a year in advance, he said. The fair planning committee plans to research possible performers and vendors “over the next six months or so” and hopefully have them lined up by the end of 2020.
Announcements will be made as each act is booked, Adams said. He encouraged the public to follow the Henry County Fair page on Facebook to stay updated.
