A recent census of the homeless population in Southside Virginia is a starting point for service providers and funders, but organizers say the numbers don’t tell the full story.
The 2020 Point-in-Time (PIT) count found 86 people experiencing homelessness in a three-county area, including 18 in Martinsville and Henry County, according to local coordinator Felecia Watkins. However, this tally is just a snapshot of the people encountered during one 24-hour period, she said -- it doesn’t capture the full scope of homelessness in the region.
Guidance from the state government recommends multiplying the one-day count totals by 4.5 to to get a better estimate of the size of the homeless population. That would indicate the number of people without homes in Martinsville and Henry County is closer to 80, Watkins said.
More work remains to find those unsheltered people who were not counted this time and connect them with services. That’s why Watkins says she plans to keep spreading the word about the count and why it’s important.
“I’m going to keep talking about it everywhere I go. We’re going to keep this thing going all year long,” she said.
Challenges of the count
The PIT count takes place throughout the U.S. during the last week of January, coordinated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal and state governments use the results to decide how to distribute some $2.6 billion in aid related to housing and emergency services.
This was Watkins’s first year heading up the local count, which took place Jan. 22 and 23. In Southside, it is conducted by the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition Continuum of Care (CoC) across the counties of Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and the cities of Danville and Martinsville.
This year’s results are comparable to 2019, when 81 people were counted across the West Piedmont district. In 2018, that total was 156 individuals. In 2017, it was 107. The success of the count depends on the weather and the number of volunteers available to help, Watkins said. HUD changes to the definition of homelessness have also caused numbers to fluctuate from year to year.
The first night of this year’s count, teams of volunteers in each locality hit the streets after dark in search of unsheltered people -- those sleeping outside, in cars, or other places not meant for human habitation. The Martinsville team didn’t have much luck. Watkins and Ariel Johnson, who helped with outreach and volunteer recruitment in Martinsville-Henry County, only managed to find two people in Collinsville late that night, after the rest of the volunteers had gone home.
“It frustrates me that some people think because we didn’t find anybody that night, that they don’t exist,” Watkins said. For example, she said, “Around here, there are a lot of people living in their vehicles. From a service provider’s point of view, we see a lot more need than other people see day to day.”
An online HUD guide notes that locating the unsheltered population is often the most difficult part of conducting the PIT count. For one thing, volunteers may not know where to look. That seemed to be the case here.
“We need to learn more about where to go to find the unsheltered,” Watkins said. “This being my first year, I didn’t know where to go and look. Hopefully in 2021 we’ll be in a better position to find people.”
Part of the challenge, she said, is that “Right now, we are not known in the homeless community. There was some skepticism about what we were doing and why we were doing it.”
Johnson said that was her experience trying to find leads before the night of the count.
“It honestly shocked me how difficult it would be to find people and to build rapport with those experiencing homelessness,” she said.
The morning of the outdoor count, Johnson visited one agency that serves homeless clients to get advice on where the team should look for encampments and other unsheltered people.
“They all told me they didn’t know where anyone would be,” she said. “That has a lot to do with insecurity that someone would have them moved or taken to jail.”
In contrast, she said, “The following weekend, I helped with transportation for some individuals that go to the warming shelter, and they disclosed several areas where people are known to sleep.”
Both Watkins and Johnson said they plan to work on building relationships and trust this year.
“This next year until the next annual count, I want to work on building rapport, really focusing on coordinating the PIT count to be as effective as possible, and really getting to know the organizations in the area that can be helpful to us,” Johnson said.
Detailed data
Surveys in the PIT count collect descriptive and demographic data about participants to make sure they are not counted more than once. They also ask questions about where the person typically sleeps, how long they have been experiencing homelessness this time, whether they struggle with substance abuse or mental illness, and other barriers they face to employment or housing.
There are many reasons people may find themselves without a permanent home. “Substance use and mental health challenges play a large role in homelessness in our region, along with the major transportation issue we have with people maintaining employment,” Watkins said.
In her day job, Watkins is director of operations for Southside Survivor Response Center, which runs the shelter for domestic violence victims.
“What I see at the shelter is that, in some cases, the substance use may start as the response to the trauma of the abuse. And once it starts, it's hard to control or even stop,” she said.
Domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness for women and children, according to federal data. Studies show that as many as 57% of all homeless women report domestic violence as the immediate cause of their homelessness. Watkins has witnessed this with many of her clients.
“There may be a situation where a woman is being abused, not just physically, emotionally, or sexually, but also economically. He may control all the money. So, when it’s time to leave, you don’t have anything to leave with,” Watkins said. “There are a lot of financial issues that go along with domestic abuse, because this is a form of control, as well.”
Even after escaping an abusive relationship, a survivor may have a hard time getting a new place to live because, for example, the abuser destroyed her credit, or she doesn’t have enough money to put down a deposit on a rental unit.
That’s where Rapid Rehousing funds can help -- just one example of dollars that depend on the PIT count to reach the community. These are federal dollars distributed through the state to organizations like the SSRC and STEP Inc. Funds can cover a deposit, rent and utilities on a temporary basis until the person gets back on her feet, Watkins said. Meanwhile, a case manager works closely with the client to help overcome any barriers to becoming self-sufficient.
Some shelter, but not enough
The second day of the PIT count involved counting the “sheltered” population, or those staying overnight in temporary situations. Danville has a homeless shelter that was included in the count, Watkins said, but overnight options in Martinsville-Henry County are more limited.
The night of the count, four women were staying at the SSRC. The Community Dream Center can accommodate eight men and was at capacity, Watkins said.
Also counted were those staying at the new MHC Warming Center, which just marked its 1-month anniversary at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. The warming center is open to anyone needing shelter on nights when the weather forecast is 35 degrees or below. It was open 24 nights out of 30 and served a total of 28 guests in its first month, serving an average of 10 per night, Executive Director Cristen Anderson said.
PIT volunteers also visited community agencies to give surveys or seek referrals for finding more participants.
“Anybody we suspected could be helping anybody in a homeless situation, we contacted,” Watkins said.
These included The Salvation Army, Grace Network, Piedmont Community Services, STEP Inc., local businesses, and the police departments of Martinsville and Danville. One person was found because they walked into the Danville Police Department for help finding shelter, Watkins said. Another was counted in the emergency room of the Danville hospital because “there are people who go and linger in the ER just to stay warm,” she explained.
Despite the challenges of getting an accurate count, Watkins is heartened by all the partners working together to serve people experiencing homelessness in the area.
“I think it’s important for people to know, with all the ills we have, there are organizations and individuals working diligently and working hard to bring some help to the difficulties in our community,” she said.
