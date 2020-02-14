Monday is President’s Day, which means all federal, state and local governmental offices will be closed.
The post office and banks will be closed. Students are dismissed in Martinsville City Public Schools and Henry County Public Schools, but teachers have work days. The Carlisle School is on winter break. Patrick County Public Schools are in session.
The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services and the Henry Martinsville Health Department are closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.