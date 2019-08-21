The area's newest manufacturer, Press Glass, will have a "Meet 'n' Greet" event to introduce itself -- and its job opportunities -- to the public.
Sessions will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, and the first hour of each session will be a presentation with information about the factory and employment opportunities. The second hour will be an opportunity to talk with members of the Press Glass' team.
"Candidates can find out what job opportunities await, available working hours and benefit package," Press Glass HR Specialist Karolina Styk said.
And each session will show films that outline the production process to be used at the plant.
At the sessions will be Press Glass Vice President Michael Lankford and Production Manager Piotr Zawada and staff from the human relations and maintenance team.
Press Glass is the largest independent flat-glass processing operation in Europe. Last summer it announced plans to invest $43.55 million and bring 212 jobs to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. The starting pay is expected to be more than $15 per hour.
The presentations will be at the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training, 870 Commonwealth Crossing, Ridgeway. The center is next door to Press Glass' new facility.
The recruitment process for some positions already has begun, Styk said. They include marketing specialist, purchasing manager, network administrator and production supervisor.
All job openings are published at www.pressglass.us.
Press Glass will be the first manufacturing facility to locate in Commonwealth Crossing, a publicly owned industrial park located near U.S. 220 South off the Virginia/North Carolina state line. Pressed glass describes the process of creating glassware by pressing hot glass into a mold.
Press Glass owns 12 plants in Europe and one plant in the United States, the former Glass Dynamics on U.S. 220 in Stoneville, North Carolina.