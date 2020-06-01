Protests in the U.S. have been going on since a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
On the sixth day of gatherings that have become destructive in many cities, about 200 people gathered at the intersection of Greensboro Road and Rives Road in Henry County to express their outrage.
While the National Guard has been activated in 23 states to enforce curfews and protect property from further destruction, people congregated in the Walgreen’s parking lot just outside of the city limits of Martinsville with plenty of smiles and courtesy Monday afternoon.
“They’re doing exactly what they’re entitled to do and we support them,” said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, who was at the scene.
Two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies walked over to the group with cases of bottled water and some of the protesters added snacks.
When about 200 people had gathered, everyone knelt on one knee for about eight minutes, representing the eight minutes and 46 seconds that video shows former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of Floyd even after he became unresponsive.
Among the signs being held by protesters some read: “We the people not we the police,” “I can’t breathe,” and “silence is violence.”
A march in uptown Martinsville involving about 100 people occurred on Sunday where City Council Member Jennifer Bowles helped lead the chanting and Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher, dressed in plain clothes, walked with the protesters.
Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper and Perry participated in the demonstration on Monday by kneeling when everyone else did.
“We’re just here — supportive. Unfortunately, we live in a day and age that actually a group assembling like this, they can sometimes need protection,” said Perry. “So we’re here and we don’t want any negative comments aimed at them.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
