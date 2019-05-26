With temperatures already in the 90s, you may want to splash around in the water to cool off.
And with the closest beach a little more than four hours away, Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County residents often enjoy a day by one of the many public pools or lakes open for swimming.
Memorial Day weekend is the traditional opening of the public pool season, and you are hereby officially offered to jump in, the water’s fine.
In the Stuart area, DeHart Park pool is the place to be, and it opened on Friday and has been through the weekend before its official opening this Thursday.
“We are the only public pool in Patrick County,” said Austin Menear, pool manager.
Having a reputation for its cleanliness, the pool, located at 212 Johnson St. in Stuart, regularly attracts people from all over the region, including residents from Patrick County, Henry County, Franklin County and even North Carolina, he said.
“It’s a great community and a great way to make friends,” Menear said.
Menear said he grew up around the water, specifically the DeHart Park pool, which his mother managed.
“It’s part of the summer, just being around the water,” Menear said. “It’s a way to stay active and keep cool.”
Menear swam competitively for 13 years, which he said taught him aspects of swimming that many don’t think about when they take a dip.
“You’re working parts of your body you don’t normally use,” Menear said. “You also learn breath control, when you push through, even when you think you can’t. When you hold your breath even longer, you’re burning fat even quicker.”
The swim team, which meets on Monday evenings, is just one of the many activities that takes place at the DeHart Park pool. The team recently started their practices, but that doesn’t mean those interested have missed the opportunity to sign up.
“You’re welcome anytime to join,” Menear said.
Other activities include swimming lessons for children, which will take place June 24 to 27 and again from July 15 to 18. There are morning and evening lessons available for two age groups, preschool and children in grade school.
There is also a water aerobic class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
The DeHart Park pool sells annual memberships and daily passes and accepts cash and checks as payment.
Fieldale residents need look no father than their own community, with two public pools located at 70 Marshall Way. Operated by the Fieldale Recreation Center, the pools are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year.
Jay Gilbert, pool director, explained the differences between the two swimming spots.
“We have two very large pools. One is an adult pool, where they can float around without all of the splashing kids around them,” Gilbert said.
The other pool caters more to children, though adults are certainly welcome to join the fun.
There’s also a designated area for swimmers who aren’t quite ready to dive into the big pool, but enjoy the water. There are baby pools available for the smallest members of the family.
“There’s a pool for everyone,” Gilbert said.
Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., the pools’ hours allow for private evening bookings, such as birthday parties.
There will be several fun summer activities taking place at the pools, like weekly water aerobics classes and occasional swimming lessons.
Memberships for the Fieldale Pools may be purchased in person or online through the Fieldale Recreation Center’s Facebook page, under the Fieldale Recreation Center Group.
“The kids love to have fun and the adults can get together with friends while they lay out in the sun,” Gilbert said.
For those seeking a freshwater swimming opportunity, Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett offers daily passes for beach access.
“Anything that gets you active is a great benefit to your health,” said Adam Layman, park manager. “We promote getting outdoors and being active. You get that chance here.”
Swimming at Fairy Stone offers guests a different experience than relaxing at a pool.
“It is lake swimming, so it’s not quite as controlled an environment,” Layman said. “It’s not as defined boundaries.”
There are ropes and buoys marking the beach area, but concrete walls don’t separate the water from the land like a pool.
There’s a new gift shop and camp store located at the beach, which sells everything from food items to souvenirs.
In addition to swimming, there are other fun things to do at the state park.
“The campgrounds are a little ways away, but they’re definitely still walkable” to the beach, Layman said. “We’ve got cabins and picnic shelters and plenty of hiking trails.”
The picnic shelters are available for advanced reservations, or on a first come, first served basis if they are not reserved.
The beach area opened for guarded swimming on Friday and will continue throughout the summer. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. There is a $7 parking fee per vehicle and swim rates are $2 for ages three to 12 and $3 for swimmers 12 and older. Swimming rates go up by $1 on the weekend.