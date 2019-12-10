Tell me again: How does this process work and what does it mean?
The process starts with Martinsville City Council voting by simple majority to revert. The city would then present its petition to the Commission on Local Government. The commission will consider Martinsville’s case, and any arguments made by Henry County. If Martinsville’s request to revert is proved valid, the matter is presented to a special three-judge court. The court will determine the specific requirements related to Martinsville reverting to a town so that the transition will be as smooth as possible and with the least impact to the residents of Martinsville and Henry County.
Martinsville is currently an independent city and, as such, the governments of Martinsville and Henry County act independently of each other. A town is subordinate to the county, having surrendered its independent status. Martinsville would become a part of Henry County, and town residents would pay both county and town taxes and vote in county and town elections.
I live in the city; how would my taxes be affected?
Town residents will pay both a town tax and a county tax. City officials project the total combined tax for a town resident would be slightly less than the current city tax.
I live in the county; how would my taxes be affected?
County residents will likely see their taxes go up. City officials project the increase to be very small. County officials say they are unable to crunch the numbers yet, because figures haven’t been provided.
How will the fire department and police department change?
The city sheriff’s department would fold into the county sheriff’s department as would all constitutional offices. It will be up to Henry County to determine how they will operate this combined system. Towns typically employ their own police forces and fire departments. City officials have indicated they would maintain police and fire departments for the safety of the town's residents.
What about the court system?
Henry County would assume full responsibility for funding and overseeing all courts in the town of Martinsville and Henry County.
If the city reverts, do Martinsville schools become part of the county school system?
Yes. Henry County would assume full responsibility for funding and overseeing education in the town of Martinsville and Henry County.
Could school district lines change after that?
Yes, they could. The matter would be at the discretion of Henry County.
I have city water/sewer and power. Will that service remain in place?
Yes. A town maintains its own utilities either directly or by agreement with another jurisdiction. Martinsville already owns its utilities and operates them at a profit.
If I live in the county, will I have a say on whether I want this to happen?
Not directly. Henry County will argue on your behalf before the Commission on Local Government and the three-judge panel if the reversion process proceeds. Both the commission and the panel of judges are responsible for considering the impact a reversion will have on you and it is their responsibility to implement rules Martinsville will have to adhere to in order to keep that impact at a minimum.
Would a city resident have to go to the county administration building to pay taxes?
If you live in Henry County, you will continue to pay taxes at the county administration building. Town residents would pay taxes to Henry County and the town. In all likelihood, both taxes would be accepted at what is now the city municipal building for town residents.
Will this affect how I vote and for whom I vote?
County residents would continue to vote as they have. Town residents would vote for town council the same as they do for city council now. Town residents will also vote for in elections of the board of supervisors and the Henry County school board.
After this happens, will decisions by the supervisors overrule those made by the city council?
No. City council will be replaced by a town council, and its members would be responsible for police protection, utilities, planning and zoning regulations and other services the town chooses to provide for itself or in a contract with Henry County. Supervisors do not have authority to overrule the town council regarding these matters.
The school aspect is one I'm most interested in, mainly what happens with athletes. Would new lines be drawn for the three schools? Would sports teams look different soon?
That is entirely up to the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Henry County School Board. Both school systems would become the sole and complete responsibility of Henry County.
What would happen to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper, Police Chief Eddie Cassady and Fire Chief Ted Anderson?
Constitutional (or elected) offices will be terminated, but employed positions for the city of Martinsville would become employed positions for the town of Martinsville. So Steve Draper’s position would cease to exist. Henry County will be responsible for the incarceration of town residents. Chief Cassady and Chief Anderson would become town employees instead of city employees.
How about Martinsville’s planning and inspections department (Kris Bridges, Mark Price, etc.)?
Planning, zoning and subdivision regulation would continue to be the responsibility of Martinsville. Bridges and Price are employees of the city and would become employees of the town.
What will happen to Superintendent Zeb Talley and the city schools officials?
The Martinsville school system would become the responsibility of Henry County, so that would be determined by the Henry County School Board.
To what extent would city workers be pulled into the county services – and how many would lose jobs?
All the constitutional offices in the city would cease to exist, but the work they do would continue. It would be up to Henry County as to who would do this work and where it would be done. City workers would become town workers.
What would happen to city council members and the mayor? When would city council dissolve?
City council would be replaced by a town council. The town would have a mayor, just as the city does. Town residents typically elect their mayor, whereas city council members vote among themselves to determine who will serve in that capacity. Once reversion is approved by the state and accepted by the city, a special election would be called to elect a town council. There is nothing to prevent a city council member from running for town council.
What form of government would a new town of Martinsville have? How would that work? What would the town council and mayor deal with? How would they get elected?
The form of government for the new town is essentially the same, but with reduced responsibilities. As mentioned, the town council would be responsible for providing police and fire protection, utilities, planning-and-zoning regulations and any other services the town wanted to provide for itself. The town council members would be elected the same way the city council members are elected. A city council member would not be able to “slide” into a town council post. They would have to be elected to the position just as they were elected to their current position.
Martinsville has a city manager and an assistant city manager/city attorney. What would happen with those positions and responsibilities? Is there a town manager and a town attorney?
The city manager and assistant city manager/city attorney are employees of the city, so they would become employees of the town. It would be up to the new town council to determine what employees they will need as a town. Interestingly, towns often employ their elected Mayor as the town manager, effectively giving the town residents the opportunity to elect their town manager.
How would Martinsville roads be taken care of?
The roads in the town of Martinsville would be the responsibility of the town.
Would the county automatically get city’s equipment, or what would happen to city’s equipment? What would stay with the town, and what would go to city?
The property of the city will become the property of the town with the exception of the schools.
Would there be any change to the city's ownership of Hooker Field and the Martinsville Mustangs?
Hooker Field is owned by the city so it would become property of the town. Hooker Field employees are employed by the city, so they would become town employees. Finally, all contractual agreements with the city remain and become contractual agreements with the town. So there would be no change to the field, the employees or the agreement with the Coastal Plain League to manage the team.
How long is it going to take to get all this done? What additional staff members or companies would have to get hired to handle the city folding into the county?
The entire process could be settled in a single meeting, or it could take years and millions of dollars in legal fees. This is why there is such a high importance placed on the two governments sitting down and resolving their differences.
How worried are the outside agencies that get funding from the city?
According to the Virginia Code, for five years following the effective date of reversion, state support will continue for any regional library system, such as the Blue Ridge Regional Library, that had existed between the former city and its surrounding county. The town of Martinsville would be responsible for determining what contributions it makes to support organizations such as Piedmont Community Services. Martinsville and Henry County merged their social services operations many years ago, making it immune to Martinsville changing its status from a city to a town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.