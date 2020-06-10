Wednesday afternoon in Martinsville, just a few hours before the green flag flies for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway, there was little evidence that a nationally televised race was about to occur.
Two flashing signs, each placed about a mile north and south of the entrance to the speedway on U.S. 220, flashed “access is limited” and then “thank you fans.”
There were no helicopters in the sky feeding traffic information on the ground to Virginia State Police officers who are usually controlling traffic.
Instead, three Henry County Sheriff’s vehicles and a half-dozen officers manned the entrance gate as vehicles occasionally appeared, the driver presenting credentials and being allowed to pass to the next gated entrance where NASCAR officials say medical protocols are implemented to make sure the essential personnel inside are safe from the coronavirus.
The hillsides normally littered with vehicles parked in uneven rows had been recently mowed but remained empty. The paved lot nearest the track contained about 50 vehicles.
Property owners usually renting their yards for race fans to park, were nowhere to be seen. The houses were closed up, and the yards were empty.
The media office window near the highway was closed, and a near empty bottle of sanitizer was placed on the window ledge.
There was no line of media workers waiting to receive their packet of credentials.
Near the media office the pace car could be seen with lettering on the side that read “under the lights.”
Hardcore race fans, and Martinsville Speedways race fans in particular, have been complaining on social media about NASCAR’s decision to hold Martinsville’s first Cup race at night when fans are prohibited from savoring the event live and in-person.
Across the street, there was one vehicle parked at the Travel Inn, and a little farther down the road, the iconic Clarence’s Steakhouse restaurant, chose race day to reopen after deciding to close when restaurants were prohibited from offering indoor dining.
A small group of patrons clapped for the servers and cooks who are back at work — all hoping the regular customers will return sooner than later.
The Circle-K convenience store next to Clarence’s and the Sheetz convenience store just beyond it had more pavement showing than parked cars.
Nearby RV parks reported there were no race fans renting from them and speculated it might have been different if the race had been on Sunday, so fans could have made a weekend out of it.
One park had a note on the office door advising there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the park and to avoid entering the office if at all possible.
The most activity going on in Martinsville before Wednesday’s race was not at the racetrack but at the Salvation Army on Memorial Boulevard, where a Convoy of Hope tractor trailer had arrived.
Convoy of Hope is an American faith-based nonprofit organization that provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to impoverished or otherwise needy populations throughout the world.
The day after the first night race at the Martinsville Speedway becomes a line in NASCAR’s history book, more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies will be delivered to about 1,000 households in need.
The Convoy of Hope trailer will set up at the Martinsville Speedway on Thursday from 9 a.m to noon at Gate 13.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
