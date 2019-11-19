For anyone looking for seasonal work around the holidays, there’s a company in Martinsville hiring 1,282 employees from now through December – or until positions are filled.
Radial, Inc. connects retailers and customers through advanced omni-channel technologies, intelligent payments and fraud protection, efficient fulfillment, supply chain services and insightful customer care services.
The Radial operation at 229 Hollie Dr. serves as an e-commerce fulfillment center warehouse, which focuses on fulfilling orders for some of the world’s top brands and retailers, including Cole Haan and New York & Company.
Looking to fill both first shift positions from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and second shift openings from 5:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., the warehouse in the city is in full hiring mode.
“Radial is accepting applications for entry-level warehouse positions in Martinsville, including fulfillment associates and pickers and packers,” said Jeremy Daley, Radial director of fulfillment services in Martinsville. “The primary responsibility of these jobs is processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping both single and multi-unit orders. Radial is seeking individuals who are self-motivated, dependable and demonstrate attention to detail.”
While there are a variety of different types of jobs available at the local warehouse, the qualities that hiring managers look for in good employees are similar to one another.
“Radial fulfillment centers are ideal for detail-oriented people with a passion for problem solving and teamwork,” Daley said. “Seasonal hires will be working with cutting-edge automation and technology, and developing skills around organization, order presentation, quality control and speed.”
The influx of available positions directly links to the demand the company faces during the holiday season.
“Retailers need to substantially scale up for the holiday season, as much of their bottom line is driven by sales during this time period," Daley said. "It is a make-it-or-break-it time of year, and increased online orders then require additional support behind the scenes in the warehouse."
Earlier this year, Radial released a study, which revealed that e-commerce U.S. sales are predicted to surpass $604.2 billion by the end of December. The rise of e-commerce prompted the need for more than one million warehouse workers to fulfill online orders in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Job opportunity for positions related to e-commerce is higher than it has been in a decade, with an 87% increase in available jobs since 2009 and a 5% increase from 2018 levels.
“Final decisions regarding full-time hiring needs will not be made until after the peak season, however, we typically see opportunities for seasonal associates to transition into full-time positions,” Daley said. “Seasonal workers will join the more than 2,950 regular, full-time employees at Radial’s more than 20 fulfillment centers across the country to help pack and ship customers’ holiday orders.”
Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, noted that seasonal positions at local employers have a positive impact on both the individual and the economy.
“It just provides a little boost to someone who is looking for a part-time or even full-time seasonal job to get a little extra money in their pockets,” Watkins said. “They maybe could either provide something extra for their family or maybe pay off some bills or other things. I think it definitely does help with being able to contribute to the local economy because they have extra dollars to either shop or eat out or other things that are enjoyable to them.”
According to information available through a Radial staffing partner website, Adecco, employees in Martinsville can expect to make between $11.50 and $12.50 an hour.
Those interested in the available jobs are encouraged to apply. More information about staffing partners pertaining to the open positions is available at www.radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce
