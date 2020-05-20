Rescue workers arrived on the scene of a single vehicle wreck on William F. Stone Highway underneath the Parkway Bridge in the Horsepasture community of Henry County Tuesday shortly after noon, but couldn’t find anyone to rescue.
Members of the Henry County Public Safety searched the area near the vehicle in case someone had been thrown from the car, but no one was found.
Volunteers on the scene speculated that the driver and anyone else who had been in the Mercedes C230 managed to climb out of the overturned vehicle and fled the scene before anyone arrived.
Virginia State Police are investigating.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
