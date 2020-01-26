Taking their show on the road seemingly hasn’t hurt attendance at Rives on the Road events. The group kicked off their 2020 concert season Saturday night with its biggest crowd yet, a sold-out performance by Rooster Walk festival favorites Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross, and Yarn.
More than 300 people packed the ballroom at Forest Park Country Club to see the musicians play a first set of their own music and then join forces with a full horn section for a set of Van Morrison classics. Horn players were Martinsville High School graduates Kevin Lewis on trumpet, Jimmy Jordan on saxophone, and Mark Blankenship on trombone.
Local nonprofit Rooster Walk, Inc. organizes the live music series that was formerly held at the historic Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville. However, shows have rotated among different venues in Martinsville and Henry County under the banner “Rives on the Road” ever since the theater burned in September and was deemed a total loss.
There’s no word yet on a potential permanent home for the concert series, said Rooster Walk Executive Director Johnny Buck. However, he added, the organization has formed a committee to look at possible buildings in uptown Martinsville that could be turned into a suitable venue. They hope to make a short list of options and explore grant funding in the next few months.
Rives concerts and the annual Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival depend on an army of volunteers to pull off the events. During Saturday’s show, the organization recognized three of them for their work.
Chase Young of Martinsville was surprised with the 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award. He was supposed to receive it at last year’s Rives kickoff party but was not able to be there, Buck said.
“Chase Young is an integral part of the Rives family. Beyond his excellent management skills behind the bar, Chase is a tireless worker. He’s constantly volunteering his time behind the scenes, and frequently works 12 hours or more on the day of the show,” Buck said. “Arts at the Rives is lucky to have folks like Chase, who always bring positive, can-do attitudes no matter what comes their way.”
For 2019, two brothers shared the Volunteer of the Year award: Tommy and Walter Anderson. Unfortunately, an emergency forced them to leave Saturday’s event before the award presentation.
“They’re some of our most dedicated volunteers,” Buck said. “I believe they live out of town, but they come to virtually every show. They’re willing to help out with any and everything. They’re also season pass ticket buyers, so they’re just great supporters. It’s folks like Tommy and Walter who make what we do possible.”
Organizers are working on lining up more shows in the coming months, Buck said, but the next concert that has been announced at this point will be Lonesome River Band in April. Lonesome River Band will bring their award-winning bluegrass sound to Bassett, starting at 8 p.m. on April 24 at HJDB Event Center in the former Bassett High School. The band is fronted by Patrick County native Sammy Shelor, a member of the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame and a 5-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year.
Rives on the Road season passes will be accepted. Advance tickets are available through the Rives Theatre event page. Admission will be $12 for general seating and $17 for “gold section” nearest to the stage until March 25, when prices go up. Gold section seating is already on a low-ticket warning, organizers said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.