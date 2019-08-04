The Virginia Department of Transportation has released a series of road projects in Henry and Patrick counties that could affect motorists by causing delays and even detours.
A couple of projects announced this weekend are just beginning and will continue for several months.
The schedules and projects on the list are affected by weather and subject to delayed completion.
These are the projects:
- Bridge repairs on U.S. 220 over Reed Creek in Henry County will be performed with lane closures in place during night hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Sunday and continuing through Friday morning. Completion date is scheduled for December.
- There will be slurry seal work on various routes in Henry County from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
- Beginning today a portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County will be closed for approximately nine months for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. During this time, a detour will be used and directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by May 1, 2020.
- Already under way, Woods Gap Road in Patrick County remains closed to through traffic from Widgeon Creek Road to Eanes Mountain Road because of bridge replacement over Little Widgeon Creek. There is a detour, and signs are in place to direct motorists. Weather permitting, the work could be completed this week.
- A portion of Central Academy Road remains closed to through traffic from 1.7 miles from U.S. 58 in Patrick County as a cross pipe is being installed. A detour is in places, and signs help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened this week.
- Guardrail continues to be installed on Lovers Leap Mountain on U. S. 58 eastbound and westbound from .8 miles east of Route 610 to .08 miles west of Route 8 at mile marker 0. Lane closures are in place, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Drivers should expect 10-15 minutes wait time.