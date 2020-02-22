Room to spare

Looking for a place to stay during race weekend or Rooster Walk? You can book a historic log cabin in the heart of Martinsville, sleep in a renovated train caboose on the edge of Patrick County or even host 10 people in the elegant, Jazz Age mansion of a former Virginia governor.
These are just a few of the local options listed on Airbnb.com, an online platform for short-term housing rentals that started in 2008 and has since grown to 7 million listings across the globe. For a small fee, the site allows homeowners to earn money by renting out their vacant houses, mother-in-law suites or spare bedrooms directly to travelers.
In Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, Airbnb hosts and tourism officials say they’ve seen the number and popularity of these local lodgings increase.
And, if the turnout at a recent workshop is any indication, more homeowners are interested in joining the website.
A day of severe storms and flooding that closed schools throughout southern Virginia didn’t stop about 40 people from packing a classroom in Stuart to learn “How to AirBnB.” The Patrick County Chamber and Visit Patrick County VA organized the event.
During this 2-hour workshop, Sandy Ratliff of Virginia Community Capital took property owners through the process of getting started as Airbnb hosts.
Ratliff called short-term lodging “perfect for the southwest [of Virginia].” She explained in her presentation that Airbnb offers residents the opportunity to start small businesses and to earn extra income; provides choices to travelers who want a unique, home-like lodging experience; and it can help meet visitor demand in areas that are growing as tourism hubs.
That’s especially true for rural Patrick County, where traditional lodging options are more limited than in Martinsville.
“The county has been working for years on getting a known chain hotel here,” said Rebecca Adcock, executive director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce. Lacking that, she said, Airbnb offers more places for visitors to stay at a variety of prices.
“We do have a few options,” including the acclaimed luxury resort Primland, but “the price point doesn’t always work for everyone,” she said. There is also a new guesthouse in Stuart called Uptown Suites, which has four rooms.
“I would like to see more lodging options created for people to stay here,” Adcock said. “Hopefully with Airbnb, we can increase tourism in our community.”
Bringing wealth to the commonwealth
Airbnb hosts in Virginia earned nearly $104 million in 2018, with each host typically earning $5,500 in supplemental income, Ratliff said.
It’s hard to say for certain how much of that money came to Southside Virginia. Tourism offices keep up with hotel occupancy rates and other lodging data by subscribing to the Smith Travel Accommodations Report, but “we do not currently receive any reporting from Airbnb properties,” said Sarah Hodges, director of tourism and talent development for Martinsville-Henry County.
However, based on what she has seen, “I think it [Airbnb] is already here and seems to be doing well,” Hodges said.
A search on Airbnb.com shows about 50 properties listed in Martinsville and Henry County, with an average price of $100. These include private bedrooms in a shared home ranging from $22 to $45, while an entire house or apartment can be rented for as low as $48 into the low hundreds.
Patrick County has about 80 or 90 listings, averaging $140 a night. Many are mountain cabins, but some unique lodgings are available -- including a stay in a refurbished train car. Grassy Creek Cabooses, on the border of Patrick and Carroll counties, features three actual cabooses-turned-bedroom suites available for $99 a night.
When deciding how much to charge, Ratliff recommends that hosts look at local hotels as well as other Airbnbs in the area.
“Keep an eye on your competitor’s pricing. If you are charging a price too high, then you are losing bookings. If you are charging too low, you are leaving money on the table,” she said.
Hosts can also charge higher rates during popular travel times, she said.
In Patrick County, those times tend to be “fall, because of the leaves, and summer, because our temperatures are cooler than Greensboro and the Triad,” Adcock said. ‘We do get race traffic” from Martinsville Speedway, she said.
Other popular events include the local Front Porch Fest on Labor Day weekend, and Floydfest at the end of July -- which, despite the name, is actually held in Patrick County.
In Martinsville and Henry County, figures from 2017 and 2018 show June, August and October generally have the highest hotel occupancy rates, ranging from 61.7% to 82%, Hodges said. This is based on the four hotels with indoor corridors: Baymont Inn, Comfort Inn, Super 8, and Hampton Inn. December and January tend to be the lowest-occupancy times, she said.
Local Airbnb owners say they also see a boost in traffic during the spring and fall NASCAR races and other large events.
Janie Cassell, who operates an Airbnb in Ridgeway, said her property already is booked for the spring race and Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, both held in May. “I’ve even rented it for the furniture market,” she said.
Cassell, who attended Ratliff’s workshop, is a retiree and said she started her Airbnb listing “as kind of a side hobby.” She bought a 5-bedroom, 3-bath property near her home and “started playing HGTV with it.”
“People seem to be very happy with it. I usually provide snacks, put out some fruit, just try to make it a pleasant experience for the guests,” she said.
Cassell’s advice to new hosts? “Just do your homework,” she said.
In addition to the time of year, Ratliff encouraged hosts to think about any special amenities on the property that may warrant a higher price. Cassell’s listing, for example, features a hot tub and game room.
Home sweet historic home
“People are looking for that unique experience” when they stay in an Airbnb, Adcock said.
For some, that means staying in a mansion that’s part of local history. Just added to the website in October is the stately, white-columned home of the late R.M. "Dick" Simmons Jr., former chairman and CEO of American of Martinsville. Renting the entire 6-bedroom house on Oakdale Street near uptown Martinsville costs $350 a night. Individual bedrooms can also be rented separately.
If that’s not big enough, the 7-bedroom, 6.5-bath Stoneleigh Estate can be yours for $900 a night. This 1926 Tudor mansion in Stanleytown, crafted out of stone from the nearby Smith River, is the former home of Virginia Governor Thomas B. Stanley.
Cindy Edgerton has managed Stoneleigh’s Airbnb bookings for five years on behalf of the home’s owners, who live out of the country. She also manages a historic cabin on her property in Fieldale and recently opened a bed-and-breakfast, One Starling, in uptown Martinsville.
“I’m as busy as I want to be,” especially in the spring and fall, Edgerton said. Stoneleigh is popular for events and weddings. Thanks to the Airbnb platform, she said, “I don’t feel like I need to do additional advertising.”
Fellow Airbnb host Lynn Pritchett manages three properties: Fishel Cottage, Minter Manor and Highland House. One was operated as an early Airbnb-style homestay decades before the website -- or even the web -- even existed, she said. Fishel Cottage, a quaint log cabin, was built in the 1930s as a guesthouse behind another historic home near uptown Martinsville.
Pritchett and her husband, Ashby, were actually the first local hosts to join Airbnb. Before that, they worked with the tourism department to create a business plan and built a website to list their properties at martinsvilleguesthouses.com.
“We had decided to move uptown, but our house on Corn Tassel didn’t sell, so we had to get creative,” Pritchett said. “I told my husband that I thought Martinsville needed a bed and breakfast -- there was not one here at the time -- so I came up with the idea to do a bed and kitchen.”
Now, she said, “We’re pretty constantly busy. We’ve been doing this long enough that we have repeat customers.”
Online convenience
Having operated lodging with and without Airbnb, both Pritchett and Edgerton agree the platform is helpful in many ways.
“Airbnb is much easier,” Edgerton said. “You don’t have to worry about collecting payment, and they carry some insurance. They can mediate for you if they need to. And the fee that you pay really is worth it. It’s a pretty minimal fee, and you’re paying for advertisement, too.”
The website charges hosts 3% of each booking. Guests pay an additional booking fee to Airbnb, as well.
“There’s a phone app that makes it easy,” Pritchett said. “You get to give feedback about the people who stay with you. People are able to leave comments and say what they liked about your place. You can achieve the rank of ‘superhost,’ which is helpful.”
Both Pritchett and Edgerton have been designated “superhosts” by Airbnb, meaning they are “experienced, highly-rated hosts,” the website states.
Edgerton said the website’s review system “helps keep people on the up and up.” Guests and hosts rate each other after each stay, and their ratings and comments -- positive or negative -- appear on their Airbnb profiles for life.
“I like it, because it makes both parties try very hard. The guests want a good reputation, and the venue wants a good reputation,” she said. “You can always private message each other if something isn’t working right.”
Edgerton said she has considered listing One Starling on Airbnb, but so far her bookings are completely through word of mouth, she said.
“I will see how it does -- I wanted to start off slowly and get it right,” she said. “It’s growing. I have to deal with payments directly, but I haven’t had any issues.”
Edgerton recommends that homeowners setting up an Airbnb account for the first time select the option of pre-screening renters instead of enabling them to “instant book.” This allows hosts the opportunity to see if the guest has low reviews before allowing them to book the property.
This is preferable because “if someone books and you cancel it, it hurts your reputation,” she said. “I like the freedom to choose. I’ve not had anyone trash the place, or not pay.”
Getting to know the community
Both Edgerton and Pritchett said they enjoy staying in other Airbnbs when they travel.
“It’s a way to get to know the soul of an area,” Edgerton said. “I think it definitely helps the economy -- it gives more of a personal touch.”
One advantage of the website is it allows users to choose lodging within walking distance of local attractions.
“We like using Airbnb when we travel. You can use the map and find something very close to where you want to stay,” Pritchett said. “It’s pretty easy to use the software to get a preview of the property, see pictures and comments. A lot of times the host will leave what their interests are, so you can choose someone with similar interests” and get recommendations of things to do, she added.
Edgerton said she makes recommendations of local restaurants and events to her guests. “I enjoy getting to know people and showing off our community.”
According to an Airbnb survey of more than 35,000 users in the U.S., this is typical: 92% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests, and 56% say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals, and historical sites to guests. On average, Airbnb guests say 41% of their spending occurs in the neighborhood where they stay, according to the survey.
“I want all businesses in our area to do well,” Edgerton said. “I would feel guilty if I was taking money away from our hotels. But our best hotels stay booked.”
Hodges agreed. “I think both the available hotel stock and the Airbnb properties have a purpose to serve in our community. According to the STR report, in 2019 our average occupancy for hotels in 2018 was 61%, up from 53.6% in 2017,” she said.
No vacancy for Airbnb?
In other parts of Virginia and across the country, however, not everyone has welcomed home-sharing sites into their communities. Airbnb has come under fire from affordable housing advocates, who say the rentals raise housing costs and push out local residents; and lodging industry groups, who say lack of regulation gives the platform an unfair advantage.
News reports show controversy has ensued when developers have bought up real estate for the purpose of converting homes and apartments into short-term rentals, displacing residents.
The Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, released a report in January 2019 that found the expansion of Airbnb contributes to a “reduced supply of housing as properties shift from serving local residents to serving Airbnb travelers, which hurts local residents by raising housing costs.”
In addition, local governments continue to grapple with how to regulate this emerging industry sector and collect taxes from hosts. The company has been part of several lawsuits going up against short-term lodging rules in major cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.
Virginia leaves it up to each locality to set rules for short-term rentals. In some localities, hosts are required to obtain permits or pay additional fees.
In April 2019, Virginia Beach announced it was investigating more than 500 new Airbnb listings that might have failed to register and pay taxes to the city. The City Council passed a number of regulations on short-term housing that went into effect in November, including limiting the number of people who can stay in a listing.
In Charlottesville, the third-most-popular Airbnb destination in Virginia, hosts are asked to get a homestay permit and business license, as well as paying lodging tax. The city’s Housing Advisory Committee began a study in November in response to concerns that short-term rentals are taking available properties off the market for locals.
In Richmond, all of the estimated 1,200 Airbnbs are technically illegal -- city code prohibits rentals of less than 30 days in residential properties. Regardless of the prohibition, hosts brought in $3.8 million last year, according to Airbnb. Richmond City Council is considering an ordinance to legalize and regulate the service after the city’s planning commission approved the measure in January.
“In Abingdon, there is a rule you cannot rent out your property more than 90 days out of the year,” Ratliff said during the workshop. “I think it’s due to lobbying by the hotel industry in the town.”
Martinsville and Henry County do not appear to have passed ordinances specific to regulating Airbnbs. However, this doesn’t mean local hosts are off the hook from getting a business license or paying taxes.
“Who thinks they don’t have to pay taxes? What world are you in?” Ratliff asked during the workshop. She recommends that all hosts contact their local government for the requirements and “do your research.”
Airbnb automatically charges the 5.3% state sales tax for listings in Virginia, but in many places, hosts are responsible for collecting and turning in lodging taxes themselves. In Virginia, Airbnb only collects lodging taxes on behalf of Abingdon, Alexandria and Blacksburg, Ratliff said. In Patrick County, for example, 5% of each overnight stay is due every quarter.
Be neighborly
In addition to complying with local government rules, hosts must make sure they stay on good terms with their neighbors. Having an Airbnb in the neighborhood can lead to increased traffic on the street, parking issues and the potential for noisy renters, Ratliff said.
That’s why she recommends talking to neighboring property owners before launching a lodging business.
“How do you think they will feel when you start hosting an Airbnb? How would you react or respond to irate neighbors?” she said during the workshop.
Prescreening potential renters can help prevent illegal parties. Airbnb announced in December it would intensify screenings of listings for guest safety and to crack down on “party rentals.” The platform also started a new hotline at the end of December for neighbors to call with complaints.
Despite these considerations, local Airbnb owners say hosting is worth it.
“There’s something to be said for hospitality itself,” Pritchett said. “Even if you never meet the people, just knowing that you’ve provided a place that’s safe and comfortable for them -- there’s some gratification in that.”
