First, there was Thanksgiving. Hundreds of years later, there was Black Friday. About a decade ago, the retail tradition continued with other offshoots of the biggest shopping weekend in America.
According to Farm Bureau Financial Services, Small Business Saturday started, well, rather small. In 2010, the credit card company American Express launched a campaign geared toward helping small businesses gain additional exposure and to encourage consumers to shop locally.
In 2011, the day gained traction with public support from Washington, mayors, governors, senators and President Barack Obama. By 2012, AmEx had encouraged more small business owners to take part in the special day by offering free, personalized ads for web use.
Since then, more and more people started to hear about Small Business Saturday. In 2015, more than 95 million people participated, and spending reached $16.2 billion, a record high.
“Small Business Saturday brings in a lot of business for me, especially with it being Thanksgiving weekend,” said DeShanta Hairston, who owns Books and Crannies, a book store on Church Street in Martinsville. “I get a lot of local customers who bring their visiting family and friends uptown to shop that day.”
With momentum like that building for the past nine years, Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, said it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when local retailers started participating.
“I honestly don’t know how it got started other than us being part of the national Small Business Saturday program,” Watkins said.
Now, it’s a big day for storefronts in both Martinsville and Henry County.
“We at the Chamber and C-PEG [Chambers Partnership for Economic Growth], which includes Martinsville Uptown, do participate in that. We try to promote local shopping,” Watkins said. “We are actually doing a promotion for Small Business Saturday, leading up to that week.”
Santa’s elves are going around day after day dropping off little boxes around town. Hints about the boxes’ whereabouts appear on Small Business Saturday ~ Uptown Martinsville’s Facebook event page for shoppers to discover.
“The boxes will contain bonus bucks for folks to be able to shop uptown,” Watkins said. “You’ll have to watch for the clues on social media for the 12 Days of Small Business Saturday.”
This treasure hunt has been underway, and those who retrieve the bonus bucks may spend them by Saturday – after that, they expire.
With nearly 20 stores throughout Martinsville and Henry County participating, Watkins said she hopes for a crowd.
“Last year we did have a good turnout. We’re hoping the weather will hold, and that people will come out and support our local businesses,” Watkins said. “We’ve got such a wide variety of shops uptown. You can find everything from furniture to clothing to books, and you can eat uptown, too. So that makes it really nice. There are several restaurants that will be open on that day.”
One of the eateries open on Small Business Saturday will be Rising Sun Breads, with hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1049 Brookdale St., Suite D.
Laurence Vanderwoods, catering and deli manager, expressed that, while the impact Small Business Saturday has on the business is usually small, it is also significant as it increases awareness about the bakery and its products.
“The uniqueness of Rising Sun Breads is the fact we bake all of our own breads. We have dedicated a small amount to gluten-free and keto, with that line of product growing every day,” Vanderwoods said. “We are the only bakery with a certified pastry chef and the title of Master Baker, and our focus is all on local products.”
On Small Business Saturday, the shop plans to reveal multiple deals and discounts.
“We will have several specials, and I cannot tell them all, but one of them will be our fabulous doughnuts for $10 a dozen,” Vanderwoods said.
Hairston said Books and Crannies will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., an hour earlier than its regular Saturday hours, and will offer 10% off purchases of $30 or more on the special day.
She said she focuses on the overall experience her customers have the second they step in her store.
“Books and Crannies is the only bookstore in Martinsville right now,” Hairston said. “It’s a unique experience walking into a bookstore, being greeted by a friendly face and having someone to pick books specifically for you. You can’t get that online.”
