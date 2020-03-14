Public schools will be dark Monday as the state – and the region – try to stem the spread of COVID-19 by limiting public interactions.
Sports events, church services and entertainment events locally started to be canceled on Friday.
That trend began before Gov. Ralph Northam announced in early afternoon that all schools would be closed for a minimum through March 27, just a day after he had declared a state of emergency.
COVID-19 continues to spread in the state, with the number of cases growing each day. No deaths have been reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
Medical facilities, government agencies and individual organizations continued to reach out to address issues about how the public should continue to respond to the pandemic.
Patrick Henry Community College announced late Friday that all offices will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. but "due to the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in Virginia, all public meetings on the college campus must be suspended for the next thirty days.”
This means that the following events have been postponed: the Patriot Player’s production of “Sister Act,” the Martinsville Mini Maker Faire and the Simulation Center Grand Opening at SOVAH Health. PHCC’s Community Career Fair and Administrative Professionals Day have been cancelled.
Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert issued a statement Friday afternoon confirming his school system's cooperation with the Governor's order.
"I have not been informed that we have any COVID-19 cases in Patrick County," Gilbert wrote. "Other announcements will be made as we continue to receive guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”
Gilbert said he would be communicating announcements to staff about work schedules.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Martinsville City Public Schools officials acknowledged they will be conforming with the governor's order, but Monday will be a workday for its teachers.
Henry County Public Schools reached out to its students on Facebook on Friday afternoon, encouraging them to "read each day and to practice review of material learned during the school year by completing the activities teachers have been sending home.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall is asking everyone who comes into any of Henry County's public buildings to "adhere to the '6-foot rule' of social distancing.
"We also strongly urge folks to use our online payment options for any bills they need to pay."
Hall said his administration will work internally with employees on child-care issues and covering shifts and will "continue working with local, state and federal health care professionals and follow their guidance as we move through this thing."
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said Friday there out of an abundance of caution all non-essential events through April 13 have been canceled including the Northside Neighborhood Meeting that was set for March 23.
Until further notice, the city will not issue any new permits for special events or approve any rental requests to its parks and recreational facilities although the parks will remain open to the public.
The Martinsville police and fire stations will be closed to public visitors, and no tours or events at these locations will be allowed or conducted. All Neighborhood Watch meetings have also been canceled.
Towarnicki assured the public that all essential city services such as police, fire and EMS, utility services and city hall will remain open and unaffected, but citizens are urged to use the city's online services to make payments and apply for permits as much as possible.
Martinsville City Council will have its regularly scheduled meeting on March 24, but citizens are being asked to view the meeting on the Martinsville Government channel (MGTV-22) on Comcast or through the news media or on YouTube.
Feeding students
One issue about the disruptions of schools is the number of students who rely on schools as their source for meals.
Northam said Virginia Department of Education officials are working closely with school divisions and the Department of Social Services to ensure students who qualify for free or reduced lunch programs are able to access those programs while schools are closed and the Department of Education will issue guidance and memos to superintendents across the Commonwealth to provide specifics about the continuity of education, school nutrition, and updated public health guidelines.
Martinsville City Schools officials already had a plan:
Custodians will remain at work cleaning and disinfecting the buildings.
The cafeterias and Albert Harris Elementary School and Patrick Henry Elementary School would open daily at 11:30 a.m. for 1 hour to provide meals and snacks free to students and $3.50 per meal for adults.
Plans are to begin the temporary food service within two days of a system-wide closure, and additional sites may be opened if there is a need.
Saturday morning a survey was posted online asking families with Henry County students if they would like free meal delivery for students attending Henry County schools beginning March 18.
“We recognize this decision places burdens on many of our parents and families, especially for those who rely on school nutrition programs for access to healthy food for their children,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said.
“However, we believe closing Virginia schools is in the Commonwealth’s best interest as we seek to stop the spread of COVID-19. Virginia will continue to explore and implement innovative approaches to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during this closure.”
Learning continues
All Martinsville students will be given individualized instructional packets so they can continue their lessons at home.
“The Department of Education is working closely with divisions to minimize disruptions to our students’ academic development by encouraging schools to provide students and families with educational resources throughout this time,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We are committed to help divisions address all the implications of these closures and will seek to provide each division with maximum flexibility to address local needs as they arise, especially as it relates to make-up days.”
At least some Henry County schools sent home study packets with students for work to be accomplished during the two weeks.
Hospital and medical care
Sovah Health issued a statement Friday afternoon instructing anyone who experiences symptoms possibly related to COVID-19 to go directly to the Emergency Room or call 911 and notify the dispatcher that you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
if you need medical attention because of respiratory illness symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath and plan to visit Sovah-Martinsville or your primary care provider or an urgent clinic, SOVAH Health asks you to call ahead before you go and "let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19.
"This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.”
Visitor restrictions are now in effect at SOVAH-Martinsville:
- No more than two visitors at a time per patient.
- Children under the age of 15 are not permitted to visit unless for a medical appointment or an emergency room visit.
- All persons with a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or joint pain, are not permitted to visit patients.
Sovah Health says its staff is well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses.
Criminal cases
As of Friday all court dockets in Martinsville and Henry County were scheduled to be continued, but the state made some adjustments:
- The Department of Corrections (DOC) has canceled offender visitation at all facilities until further notice. Off-site video visitation is still available.
- A dedicated COVID-19 public information line with an updated, recorded message is operational. The phone number is (804) 887-8484.
- DOC has implemented a screening protocol for offenders coming into state facilities from local jails.
- Virginia provided detailed guidance to correctional facilities and other work locations regarding approved hand washing, sanitizing, and disinfectant products, and instructions for the proper use of those products to provide protection from COVID-19.
