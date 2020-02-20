Be on the lookout for white stuff sticking to the ground today -- the first such activity since December 2018.
Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties are under a winter weather advisory starting at 10 a.m.
Henry County Public Schools and Martinsville City Public Schools will dismiss 2 hours early, and all after-school activities are canceled for today. Patrick County Public Schools are dismissing at 11:30 a.m., and Carlisle School will dismiss 3 hours early.
Patrick Henry Community College will close at noon. PHCC already had postponed until next Thursday its celebration of the national Career and Technical Education Signing Day.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg says snow should be light, with areas south of U.S. 58 and west of I-77 seeing mainly 1-2 inches and a little farther north should be about an inch.
Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 30s, with the high forecast of about 38.
Some major roads in the region have been pretreated with brine, and the advisory said untreated roads, bridges and sidwalks could become slick and hazardous into the evening. Some freezing could occur overnight.
The evening commute could be affected.
The advisory ends at 10 p.m.
