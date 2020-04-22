U.S. Senator Mark Warner criticized President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and community and business leaders in Martinsville and Danville expressed frustration with the unfairness of the distribution of federal money to help keep small businesses afloat during a conference call Wednesday afternoon.
“Obviously these are unprecedented times,” Warner said. “The challenges are enormous. We’re grappling with a level of economic destruction that brings back memories of the textile closures in the 1990s and 2000s — all across the country.”
Warner, a Democrat, said the pandemic has not reached its peak in Virginia and that the Trump administration isn’t helping make the situation better.
“There are two areas where the federal government has done an awful job, and I’m very disappointed in the administration,” Warner said. “Other countries are two months ahead of us in testing.
“We need a lot more testing capability. It needs to be done at a national level and pushed down to the states.”
Warner says he is most frustrated by the current system that is causing health care providers to compete for personal protective equipment.
“Gloves, masks, gowns — we’re pitting one against another, and it drives up the price of the equipment,” Warner said. “We’re paying more and getting less, and it’s a real problem.
“I get so frustrated the president hasn’t fixed this problem. We should be purchasing on a national plan. ... It’s a real failure.”
Warner said he had been asked by the president to join the reopening task force.
“What I’m urging the president to do, as we reopen — it has to be data-driven and with medical advice,” he said. “If we rush, and there is a dramatic uptick in people getting sick, the people will lose confidence.”
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said she was concerned about the small businesses that are getting left out of the federal loan programs.
“We know there are publicly traded companies that have received this money while there are small businesses in Martinsville and Henry County that didn’t get funding,” Lawson said. “I am concerned there are small businesses here that just won’t make it.”
Said Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce: “We have small businesses that are being left out. The timeline for these loans in March was three days — then to a week — and some of these businesses still have no word.
“They are still waiting.”
Watkins also said her members have become alarmed about the extra provision of federal money being made available to the unemployed.
“Our business folks ... the employers ... have a deep concern about the amount [of unemployment compensation] in some cases being more than the paycheck would be,” Watkins said. “It gives people an incentive to want to be laid off when they could go back to work.”
Sovah-Danville CEO Alan Larson said his parent company, LifePoint Health, which also operates Sovah-Martinsville, is strong, but hospitals are financially impacted by the crisis in ways people may not expect.
“Our lifeblood is our procedures,” Larson said. “We’ve ceased doing elective procedures, many of our employees are working less hours and some are on temporary leave.”
Larson said the Danville hospital saw its first COVID-19 patient on March 22, and a couple of days later, Martinsville had its first case.
“This is what we do,” Larson said. “We’ve had some fantastic celebrations of patients removed from ventilators and released to go home.”
Larson became emotional describing the outpouring of community support including chalk paintings on the sidewalk, posters that have been drawn and letters that children have written to hospital workers and patients.
Earlier in the month Warner announced $21.2 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Virginia health centers.
Danville has been awarded $892,430 of that money, and the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive $637,205.
Just Tuesday the Senate approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief package that revives the quickly depleted loan program for small businesses.
“We’re going to get through this,” Warner said. “The next two weeks are going to be pretty rocky, but once we get some of these questions resolved, we’ll get this money flowing.
“My office stands ready to help — let me know what we can do.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
