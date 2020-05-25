Henry County remained under a state of emergency Monday after a severe storm and flash flooding along the Smith River on Sunday night washed out roads, toppled trees and left thousands of people without power overnight.
County Administrator Tim Hall declared the local state of emergency shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday “to assist our first responders in coordinating the numerous resources that may be needed to respond and recover from this disaster.” County officials warned of “significant flooding” and warned residents to stay off the roads.
Soon after, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Flash Food Emergency — more severe than a warning — for the area. The county also sent out a “code red” alert to homes near the Smith River that were in the greatest danger due to the rising waters.
A flood warning was to remain in effect until 6:45 a.m. Monday, but NWS later extended it until 11 a.m. after determining creeks, streams and rivers across the region remained high from excessive rainfall.
Emergency workers stayed busy Sunday night, county officials said.
“Our law enforcement and our 911 dispatchers were swamped with calls, and they were handled with distinction,” Hall said.
A few people had to be rescued from vehicles after becoming trapped by the floodwaters, Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said. More details were not available Monday.
In one incident, first responders from across the region responded to Stanleytown Health and Rehab on Sunday night to help with a potential need to evacuate patients. The road and parking lot in front of the center at 240 Riverside Drive in Bassett were covered in water, and about half an inch had entered the building.
An emergency evacuation shelter was set up at Bassett High School. By about 10 p.m., however, it was determined the evacuation was not necessary, and people sheltered in place overnight in dry areas of the building.
At least 14 other people were displaced from their homes by the flooding and are being helped by the Red Cross. Four families in Bassett had to be evacuated and given temporary shelter Sunday night, and additional evacuees from Ridgeway were due to check in Monday, according to Ralph Lawson, the regional American Red Cross disaster program manager.
County staff and volunteers spent Monday assessing the storm’s damage, starting with areas northwest of Highway 220, including Bassett, Whitby Acres, Blackberry and Carson Lane, Wagoner said. Areas in Fieldale and south will be the next area of focus.
“We are aware of several homes and businesses that suffered significant damage: Springhouse Road, Cope Craig Road, Cunningham Tire, First Baptist Church-Bassett, the Rangeley area and others. There are likely numerous homes and businesses that have water infiltration from the flooding,” he said.
Philpott Dam also lost electricity to the facility, Wagoner said. “Staff can operate flood gates manually during this time. There is quite a bit of damage from a mudslide in the area,” he said.
Henry County residents are encouraged to report structural damage to stormdamage@co.henry.va.us or to leave a message at 276-634-4660. Callers are encouraged to include name, address, phone number and a description of damage.
This information will be important when the state and federal governments are considering whether to declare disaster areas, Wagoner said.
“With a declaration, there may be additional state and federal funds to assist individuals and businesses that may be impacted by the flooding,” he said, noting most homeowner policies do not cover flood damage.
The storm’s impact did not appear as severe in the city of Martinsville, although downed trees caused some homes to lose power overnight. City Councilman Danny Turner headed out Sunday night to assess the damage after hearing from several residents about outages. He photographed a large tree that fell across Rives Road and toppled power lines. Another tree fell on Askin Street, he said.
In Henry County, power outages peaked at about 10 p.m. Sunday and affected approximately 2,800 homes, according to Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa Hamilton Hall. As of 5 p.m. Monday, she said power to all but 15 homes had been restored.
“Much of the damage was due to fallen trees, but we also saw outages linked to lightning,” she said. “Our employees did a tremendous job last night and throughout today restoring power.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
