Tornadoes have damaged buildings in Louisiana and Mississippi as they surged across the South on Easter Sunday afternoon, and Southern Virginia is in the forecast to see some of that weather.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg said the entire region is a threat for severe weather that is scheduled to move through Sunday night and Monday morning.
There could be high winds, heavy rains, possible tornadoes and the potential for power outages.
NWS said the storms should arrive after midnight, and the threat for them remains until midday Monday.
About 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, and flash flooding is possible, the NWS said. A flash flood watch already has been posted for the southern Blue Ridge region.
Very strong winds, both sustained and gusts, are beginning to arrive in the region on Sunday afternoon and evening and will continue through most of Monday, enduring after the storms had finished.
