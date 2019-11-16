The subject of sewer treatment may be more contentious between the city and the county than reversion and could become a central issue if the city decides to revert to a town within the county.
It's an issue because the city owns the sewer plant that handled treatment for both city and county residents. The city recently has expanded its network, but the Public Service Authority has talked about opening a plant it closed years ago.
And there is the issue of who is paying how much to whom.
“We’ve just spent $17 million rebuilding the Smith River interceptor, which runs down on our side of the [Smith] river,” Martinsville City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Monday said. “Right now we take all of Henry County’s wastewater; we process all of it.
"Our reading [of the agreement between the city and the county] is when we replace a capital asset like this, the two parties that use it - the city and the PSA [Public Service Authority] will pay for it on a pro rata basis, and the county uses about 51% of this asset."
In 2016 a partial collapse of a major sewer line occurred. When a repair team inspected the damage, they discovered the entire stretch of line from Fieldale to the city’s wastewater treatment plant near Forest Park Country Club was deteriorated and unstable.
“Tim Hall, as you know, is the manager of the PSA. The PSA is appointed by the county. I have tended to use ‘county’ and ‘PSA’ interchangeably. In my mind that’s how I think about them,” Monday said.
Hall is the administrator of Henry County and is the general manager of the PSA.
“You can check the [Martinsville] Bulletin’s files,” he said. “We’ve talked about this already, but the PSA and the county are separate.
“People need to understand this is not a county issue. This is a PSA issue. Are there some joint employees? Yeah. They’re two separate organizations, two separate boards of directors, two separate revenue streams, so if we get nothing else out of this, the sewer plant is not a county issue.”
Said Monday: “The PSA’s position is that they don’t owe us anything, so that’s a pretty big disagreement. We serve the entire region – everybody’s sewage – and our plant remains at 50% unused capacity. The PSA has communicated to us that they intend on reopening their own plant and withdraw from us. That’s an average loss to the city of a million dollars a year.
"If we wind up fighting over reversion, we will be fighting over that sewer line.
In 2016, the PSA applied to the Virginia Clean Water Financing and Assistance Program for a $23,659,400 loan to reopen the mothballed Lower Smith River Wastewater treatment plant. The city immediately opposed the request.
When the furniture and textile plants in the area closed, the capacity need for wastewater treatment dropped dramatically. PSA officials said at the time they had no definite plans to reopen the facility but were examining options for providing better sewer service to the authority’s current and future customers.
“It is the city’s position to reopen mothballed plants at a cost of millions of dollars makes no economic sense nor does it conform to state environmental policy," Monday said. "They would be at or near capacity on the day that they opened. They’re going to be maxed out from the get-go, and they will incur an enormous amount of debt doing it.”
The PSA doesn’t want to be beholden to the city.
“We feel like we need that plant to have control of our own destiny,” Hall said. "We feel like that plant is a good plant. We feel like there is a need for it … and the county … the PSA … wishes to have it open so we can run it ourselves.”
The Smith River could be surrounded by wastewater.
“In addition to the 36-inch line that we’ve just replaced on one bank of the river, their [PSA] plant is on the other bank,” Monday said. “There will be a duplicate sewer line on both sides of a state scenic river. A trout-stocked river will have two gigantic force mains full of ‘you know what’ on each side for miles and miles and miles.
"We will seek to block that, and if we wind up going to court on all this [reversion], then we will go to court on all of this [sewer line and reversion.]
