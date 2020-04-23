Law enforcement officials of Martinsville and Henry County on Thursday afternoon joined what has become a weekly COVID-19 briefing and said they were controlling the spread of the virus behind bars and finding less crime on the streets.
“We are minimizing the number of people we have in jail,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said. “Unfortunately, we have some people we have to put in jail, but some that are near the end of their sentence, we have them on home electronic monitoring.”
Perry said the population of the Henry County Jail is stable. Some jails and prisons around the state and the country have experienced outbreaks of the virus, but Perry said the general public is more at risk of contracting COVID-19 than an inmate is in the Henry County Jail.
Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper said his department is managing the pandemic without issue.
“Our jail is overcrowded, but we have it under control,” he said. “We control access to the building [city hall], and we check everyone that comes in. ... We check their temperature and ask them a list of questions.”
Draper said the municipal building was still open for courts, the clerk’s office and other constitutional offices.
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said his officers were taking every precaution.
“After we take someone in custody we clean the vehicles,” he said. “Knock on wood, we’ve had no problems.
“The citizens have been cooperative, but I know it’s tough.”
Perry said the overall level of crime in Henry County has decreased since the stay-at-home order has been in effect.
“We are down hundreds of calls a month,” Perry said. The virus “has had a reductive effect on crime, but we still remind everyone to be observant and snap a picture if you see something suspicious.”
Those three joined an array of community leaders who talked about the effects of the pandemic.
Sovah Health Market President and Sovah-Danville CEO Alan Larson said none of the employees of Sovah’s hospitals in Martinsville or Danville have tested positive after becoming exposed to the novel coronavirus. There has been one patient in Martinsville to be hospitalized and three in Danville.
“We deal with communicable diseases all the time,” Larson said. “COVID [-19] is just one of them.
“A lot of people ask us when it will all be over ... and we’re going to see this as part of our daily lives for some time. We’ve learned how to treat these patients and we’ve learned how to keep our staff safe.”
Sovah-Martinsville Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd assured everyone the hospital is safe.
“We are seeing a decline in people not coming out of fear,” Shepherd said. “We are safe for our patients and the families that need care.
“We are confident in our ability to treat COVID-19 or anything else.”
Tax program returns
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program that had been suspended has been reopened.
“We switched last week to drop-off services by appointment only,” Wenkstern said. “People need to call 276-403-5976 or email lisa@unitedwayofhcm.org, and when they come, they will leave their tax documents and forms at the site, and one of our tax preparers will pick it up.”
Feeding expands
Wenkstern also said the feeding program funded by the Harvest Foundation is expanding. Moral Hill Baptist Church at 50 Moral Hill Drive in Axton has been designated as a place for food distributions.
“That end of the county was really lacking,” he said.
Other food distribution sites include the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett, Grace Network and Salvation Army in Martinsville, Rich Acres Christian Church in Rich Acres and Community Fellowship in Collinsville. One box of food is available per family per month.
Those who are food insecure should call 276-638-8500 for more information, and volunteers are encouraged to call 276-403-4226.
Businesses must act
Chamber President Lisa Watkins said $484 billion in additional coronavirus relief will be made available soon for small businesses and hospitals.
“This second wave of funding probably won’t last long,” she said. “If you need assistance, you have to get right on it — before the money is available.”
Watkins said her office, in conjunction with the Longwood Business Development Center, will help any member of the chamber and any business in Martinsville and Henry County with the paperwork. Her number is 276-632-6401.
“It’s most important for our local businesses to be ready when the green light comes back on,” she said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
