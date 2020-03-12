The concern about COVID-19 and its spread into Virginia has canceled events where the public aggregates but not prevented people from streaming into grocery stores to gather supplies.
There are about 1,323 confirmed cases of the commonly called coronavirus in the U.S. There are nine cases confirmed in Virginia and 12 in North Carolina.
Basketball tournaments, school events and other public gatherings are being canceled around the region and the nation.
But worried shoppers had the Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville busier than usual.
“We are 98% stocked,” Store Manager Michael Regan said. “There are no masks in stock, and we’re low on water and hand sanitizers.”
Other items in dwindling supply include Lysol wipes and non-prescription cold and flu medicines.
“We are way ahead of this,” Regan said. “We have a lot of elderly customers that depend on us.”
The Bulletin reached out to Food Lion, Walmart, Aldi and other outlets in the region, but there has been no response.
Kroger has been limiting the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order since March 2. Other items are available without restriction, and the supply chain servicing the store is on a normal schedule.
“We are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services,” Kroger Chair and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a prepared statement.
According to the FDA, there are no cases in which COVID-19 was contracted through food or food packaging, but officials recommend shoppers practice good hygiene when handling food items.
“We have discontinued our active sampling,” Regan said. “We will provide a sample of a food item if a customer asks for it, but for now we are no longer offering open samples in the store.”
Commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit-card terminals and food service counters are being cleaned more often. Restrooms are sanitized more frequently and shopping carts, baskets and equipment are wiped down regularly.
“We practice the ‘cleanest, tighter, better’ approach, and as far as wearing gloves or a mask, we leave that up to the cashiers,” Regan said. “There are so many things that gloves still spread. It can give you a false sense of security."
