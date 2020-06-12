A single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on Daniels Creek Road near Shumate Drive in Collinsville.
There was severe damage to the front end of the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Daniels Creek Road was closed to traffic both ways while workers were called to the scene to clean up fluid leading from the vehicle into the roadway.
No other details were available.
