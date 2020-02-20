The ground is white in Martinsville for the first time since December 2018.
After a slow and non-stick snow, the accumulation began about 3 p.m. Thursday.
Roads in the city weren't a problem, but it outlying area there were some spots to beware of.
Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties are under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m.
Piedmont Arts has rescheduled its performance of "Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott," a one-man play. The show now will be on Feb. 28. For questions, call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Henry County Public Schools and Martinsville City Public Schools dismissed 2 hours early, and all after-school activities were canceled for today. Patrick County Public Schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m., and Carlisle School 3 hours early.
Patrick Henry Community College closed at noon.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg says snow should be light, with areas south of U.S. 58 and west of I-77 seeing mainly 1-2 inches and a little farther north should be about an inch.
Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 30s, with the high forecast of about 38.
Some major roads in the region have been pretreated with brine, and the advisory said untreated roads, bridges and sidwalks could become slick and hazardous into the evening. Some freezing could occur overnight.
The evening commute could be affected.
