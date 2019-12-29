Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in line at a sobriety checkpoint between now and New Year’s Day.
“Our office will have extra patrols out going into the New Year,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said. “These extra patrols will also be focused on speed and DUI enforcement.
“We hope everyone has a good Christmas and New Year's holiday season, but we do remind people to be safe.”
Friday afternoon Martinsville Deputy Chief of Police Robert Fincher declined to say where and when checkpoints would be conducted within the city limits.
“It would decrease effectiveness if I gave out exact details on the future, but I will say that we have already had two so far in December and one should always assume there may be more," Fincher said.
“The funds for these extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints are provided by a grant from the Virginia DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles]. The ultimate goal is improving roadway safety."
Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller says her agency has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Virginia’s local police and sheriff’s offices in a national program called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The program began Dec. 13 and ends Wednesday.
“During this period, state troopers and local law enforcement are on added patrols … in an effort to deter drunk and drugged driving,” Geller said. We “aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on Virginia’s roadways.”
The extra effort has not been a total success based on statistics.
From Dec. 21 through midnight Christmas Day, nine people died in six crashes on Virginia’s highways.
The six reported crashes occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News, according to a Virginia State Police report.
Three people died in Goochland County and two in the Rockingham County. The crash in Newport News claimed the life of a pedestrian. Half of the crashes occurred on Christmas Eve.
Some 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia so far this year.
Last year, “there were 10,511 people killed in drunk-driving crashes [nationwide],” Fincher said. “In other words, one person was killed every 50 minutes by a drunk driver on our nation’s roads.
“Each one of those deaths could have been prevented with a little planning. So when people make their plans to celebrate they should also make plans to have a designated driver.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also notes that there were 285 more drunk-driving-related fatalities than during any other holiday period in 2018.
We "are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel. Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia,” Geller said.
Said Perry: “First, this starts with making sure people are more observant about surrounding traffic because there will likely be more people traveling. Also, we hope they are mindful of their speed. And if anyone is going to be drinking alcohol we hope they drink responsibly.”
“The best solution is still to make arrangements for a designated driver, call someone to come pick them up, or make arrangements to stay over.”
Fincher reminds remind that there is more than one way to get a DUI than drinking too much alcohol.
"Your medication can be a prescription for a DUI," he said. "Whether it’s over-the-counter medication or prescription drugs, when the warning label says, 'Do not operate heavy machinery,' that also includes your car. There’s more than one way to be under the influence.”
Fincher said you can expect city police to enforce the laws.
"The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash. We would like everyone to celebrate responsibly and enjoy the new year," he said.
"To help ensure that everyone remains safe our patrols will be out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.