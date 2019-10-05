Some Martinsville residents are expressing concerns about high levels of a potentially cancer-causing chemical in their water supply, even deciding their families shouldn't drink the water.
But Water Plant Manager G.W Robertson said that has been brought under control.
The 2018 Water Quality Report for Martinsville showed that the water had more total Trihalomethanes than was considered to be healthy.
Trihalomethanes can cause cancer and problems with the liver, kidney or central nervous system, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA sets an allowable limit of Trihalomethanes at 80 parts per billion, and that 2018 Water Quality Report said the city had measured 81, with a range of 30-120. The Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water does the testing.
The issue also serves to bring focus on water quality reports across the region, and how a complex network of supply change furnish potable water to homes and ensure that water isn't contaminated for foreign substances that the EPA deems too concentrated to be safe. As problems have emerged in Flynt, Mich., and Wilmington and Greensboro, N.C., water departments watch their readings and adjust carefully to protect the public.
Trihalomethanes are byproducts of using “chlorine to treat the water for bacteria,” Robertson said. “The water from the reservoir has organics in it. We try to take the organics out and put chlorine in it” to clean it.
Martinsville’s water comes from the Beaver Creek Reservoir, which is behind Patrick Henry Community College and east of Figsboro Road. It is fed by the creeks around it, Robertson said.
Robertson said various aspects of the water are tested on daily, monthly, quarterly and yearly schedules. If something bad, such as harmful bacteria, is found in the water, “there is a process for public notification.” That includes sending out “boil water” notices and “a combination of things,” such as notifying the media, “anything to get to the customers.”
A bacteria problem would be immediate, Robertson said, but Trihalomethanes and Haloaceticacides “are cumulative.”
Since last year’s results showed higher levels than permitted, the water treatment plants has “made a few improvements and changed a few things,” and because of that, “this year has been great” in terms of water quality results, he said.
“We changed the points where we started adding chlorine,” he said. “Alum is used to get dirt out of the water, and we changed where we set that.” The water is being allowed to settle longer before chlorine is added.
Also the plant now keeps “the water changed over in the tanks better,” he said. Its keeps “chlorine residuals to the safe side. It seems to be working:” The last samples showed 48, 43, 59 and 43 parts per billion.
Robertson said samples are pulled from four places, even though only one is required.
“We’re making sure to keep storage tanks flushed out,” he said. “Turnover in tanks is a big thing.”
Concerned citizens
Meanwhile, some Martinsville water customers are so worried over Martinsville’s latest Water Quality Report (which covered 2018 and was released in the spring) that they have stopped drinking city water.
Elizabeth DeVault is one of them.
She said she never paid much attention to the Water Quality Reports until a local medical professional warned her about the water.
“She said she doesn’t allow her children to drink the tap water, and I really shouldn’t let Gates [DeVault's son] drink the tap water here,” DeVault said.
All along DeVault said she had thought “it was fine, and that sort of scared me. I was one of those people that never paid attention, and she said … ‘Yeah, do you ever read that thing?’ We just started reading it.”
She was talking about the water quality with her mother and some friends on a visit when one said they ought to form a citizens’ committee about it. The group plans to address Martinsville City Council about the topic at an upcoming meeting.
The plan is to “try to work together as a community and not go in full force like we’re complaining about it, but something’s got to be done,” DeVault said.
Henry County's various sources
The Philpott System provides 90 percent of water within Public Service Authority’s service area in Henry County and parts of Pittsylvania and Patrick Counties, county Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said. Its water reports list the Upper Smith River Water Filtration Plant on Philpott Drive in Bassett.
That system received no violations for the past three years.
The PSA also has four small well systems: Eagle Lane (on Spencer-Preston Road), Leatherwood Estates (Paradise Hill near Mountain Valley), Pine Forest Subdivision (Va. 58 West off Evergreen) and Rockhill Subdivision (Jarrett Drive in Bassett).
Each well system serves around 15 to 20 houses, Assistant Superintendent of Construction and Maintenance Darrell Campbell said. Well systems are used in areas too far away from PSA waterlines.
The Pine Forest Subdivision water supply exceeded allowable amounts of lead in the water from a November 2017 sample. Its levels were 0.67, and the maximum allowed is 0.3. The cause is erosion of natural deposits, according to the 2017 and 2018 Water Quality Reports. No other violation on any of the county’s well systems was noted.
Adjustments for issues
Water the county purchases from Martinsville has the same Trihalomethanes being over limits as Martinsville water customers faced in 2018.
The county also purchases water from the city for two areas, Edgewood Village (area off Clearview Drive including Navajo and Ashley) and Woodland System (Chatham Heights Road and Woodlawn area), Campbell said.
Before a water system expansion in 2016, the county also received water from other sources. In 2016, PSA ran waterlines from Philpott to Sandy Level and Pleasant Grove.
The Sandy Level System used water purchased from Eden, N.C. Virginia inspectors had told him it was the only such system in Virginia, Campbell said. PSA made plans to bring its own water out to that area when the Eden changed its water treatment system to one out of favor with Virginia's inspectors.
A well system that served Pleasant Grove tested positive for E. Coli bacteria in 2016, Campbell said. Also, the 2016 Water Quality Report for Pleasant Grove Water System showed a level of .42 parts per million of iron. The maximum should be 0.3. That was from a March 2014 sample and was because of erosion of natural deposits, the report states.
The county could not find other groundwater suitable for the Pleasant Grove area, so it connected the area to PSA lines, Wagoner said.
Similarly, the Eastwood area (Irisburg Road, including the Smith River Sports Complex) was served by a well. By the time the sports complex was built, the system was old, plus the complex would pull more water, so that area was connected to the Philpott System.
Water Quality Reports from Henry County’s Public Service Authority for the past 7 years are on the county’s website at www.henrycountyva.gov/water-reports.
No problems in Stuart, Patrick County
Stuart Town Manager Terry Tilley said Stuart’s water comes from the Mayo River, processed through a plant on Timbercreek Road.
Stuart’s Water Quality Reports for the past three years show no violations.
The plant serves about 630 customers in Stuart, Tilley said, and another 130 or so in Patrick Springs.
Most of Patrick County’s water comes from private wells, County Administrator Tom Rose said.
