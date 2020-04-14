Whether it’s a special occasion, mom’s tired of making quarantine meal No. 847 or an essential worker simply doesn’t want to add preparing dinner onto the end of a long, tiring day, plenty of people are ordering out for food during the pandemic.
And although some restaurants in the area have closed their doors at least until the COVID-19 crisis clears, others are pressing on and even finding new life.
Tammy and Will Pearson, husband and wife and owners of three businesses in Martinsville, are dealing with both set of circumstances.
The Pearsons kept open their restaurants Wild Magnolia’s, located at 730 E Church St., Suite 7A in Martinsville, and Shindig Uptown Bistro + Catering, located at 37 East Main St. in Martinsville. Both offer curbside pickup, carryout, Door Dash and free delivery within 8 miles or a $5 charge outside of those parameters.
But they temporarily had to close their bowling alley, Sportlanes, located at 10 Koehler Road in Martinsville. Because the recreational activity business shuttered, the restaurant inside, Ten Pin Cafe, went with it.
Making necessary decisions to keep the other two businesses functioning wasn’t easy, they said.
“I think the biggest thing for us, one of the biggest disappointments, I guess, was the fact that we had to let a lot of employees go and work on a shoestring budget with employees, as few employees as we possibly could,” Tammy Pearson said. “And of course the impact to our revenue. It was huge.”
Those kinds of ebbs and flows in businesses have been ongoing since the pandemic was declared in March, and social distancing and other measures designed to reduce the spread of the virus were implemented.
On March 24, the Bulletin reported more than 90 area restaurants remained open to the public. As of late last week, that number stood at fewer than 80.
But there is help to be had. The Pearsons quickly applied for a piece of the $349 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and recently received a payment of $40,000 that is designed to cover 8 weeks.
According to the guidelines, all or part of the PPP loan could be forgiven if employers keep all employees on payroll or rehire them by June 30. Payroll costs must be 75% or more of a business’s loan amount. The other 25% can go toward non-payroll costs such as business rent, utilities and other accouterments.
“What we’re going to be able to do is bring back employees to Sportlanes," Pearson said. "What we’re going to do is we’re going to open up Ten Pin Café and from there, we’re going to do carryout, curbside and delivery.
“And hopefully from there we’re going to do some updates and remodeling to the center.”
She said that she and her husband plan to have Ten Pin Café back up and running by the end of next week, if not sooner.
“Our hope is that after all of this is over, that we’re going to be able to offer the same great customer experience that we did beforehand," Tammy Pearson said. "That we’ll be able to have people come in kind of in a celebratory mood, if you will, that they’re finally able to get out, go in and socialize with friends.
"What’s really cool is that, even though right now, even though we have no dine-in, what we think is special about us is that all of our food is fresh and made to order, so they’re [customers] still able to get that now. But I think they’ll be thrilled about coming in and being able to have that same food in-house. And of course, we’re really hoping that we’ll be able to continue to employ our employees and that we’ll see an increase back in our revenue.”
Plans must change
At the Daily Grind Coffee House and Café in Martinsville, owner Danny Heiss is still serving up the shop’s signature sandwiches and roasting Red Rooster coffee, procured from a company based out of Floyd.
But it's far from business as usual at the cafe, which Heiss purchased in 2011 and eventually moved to the 303 E Church St., an investment he said he made after considering a wide number of opportunities.
“I’ve always really liked the concept of going into business for oneself and the freedom that is available in schedule and just the potential of being able to make your own way with creativity,” Heiss said. “The challenges of that were always appealing to me when I was growing up.”
However, the challenges that arrived with the novel coronavirus weren’t quite the type of obstacles many business owners anticipated.
The pandemic forced a reconstruction of the way the café interacts with customers. Instead of being a trendy place to bring a computer to complete some work, a venue for budding poets looking to share their latest works publicly and a music hall for local talent, the dining area now sits bare.
The staff also changed, which Heiss noted was one of the hardest decisions. Three weeks ago, the Daily Grind went from a local employer to a family owned and operated business when all staff members were laid off.
“Especially not being able to give any of our staff any guarantee that we would ever be able to hire them again. That was the hardest part,” Heiss said. “Some of the staff we had worked with us for over eight years, almost since we began.”
From a sales standpoint, the business also received a hard hit.
“We’ve seen a steep drop in sales. Roughly at least 50% of our sales are down,” Heiss said. “We have a drive-through. That’s been a saving grace.”
As far as operating hours, the café initially cut back but now has expanded to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Like many businesses, the hours are subject to change as the crisis evolves.
Heiss said the coronavirus struck at a particularly prosperous time for the coffee shop.
“We were moving in the direction of having our best year ever this year. There were some major ground changes that were going to provide, potentially, the best year we’ve ever had,” Heiss said. “In a small business, it feels like success is held, like, at the point of a gun.
"And if you don’t have that success, then the alternative is basically the failure of your business. There’s not a whole lot of middle ground there. So this year was on track for being the best year, so if we can get back on track and the bill collectors are a little more merciful than usual, then we’ll keep carrying on as we are. If we’re successful enough with our model, then I’d like to open up another other location. That’s the idea.”
Heiss encouraged community members to like and share social media posts, continue ordering food and drink, take part in subscription services and to remember to extend kindness to those working during this trying time.
“We’re kind of getting creative with different offerings, trying to adapt in any way we can to still be who we are,” Heiss said.
Loyal customers adjust
On the other side of town, the pandemic caused a different set of circumstances for another local business owner.
Wanda Ashley, owner of Ashley’s Taste of Home, opened up shop in September of 2019, offering not only country cuisine but also crafty creations. “I have a passion for cooking,” Ashley said. “We also have home décor here that decorates our place, and I also make and sell that here.”
The eatery was in its sixth month in operation when COVID-19 hit, and Ashley said more and more customers gradually were coming in each week.
When Gov. Ralph Northam placed a 10-person restriction on restaurant dining rooms, later creating an executive order limiting restaurants to takeout, curbside or delivery only, she said she wasn’t about to let the pandemic cave in her newly growing business. She quickly adapted to the changes, and she said loyal customers did, too.
“At this point in time, we’re doing the best we’ve ever done, even with this,” Ashley said. “Last week we had the biggest week we’ve ever had here.”
Because of the restaurant’s location, at 2468 Kings Mountain Road in Martinsville, Ashley noted that the eatery already had a large takeout customer base before the pandemic struck.
“Our customers who used to come inside, we’ve just switched all of them to carry-out,” Ashley said. “It has not affected us negatively, only in the aspect that we don’t have, now, a place where people can come and sit in and really visit and spend time with whoever they’re dining with. But that’s the only negative right there.”
She said the business adapted because the fare and friendliness stayed the same.
“It’s because of the type of food we sell and because of the way the atmosphere is here,” Ashley said. “All of our food is home cooked. We don’t use frozen meats. Everything is freshly made here. We don’t bring anything in here that’s already made or processed.”
Even though the business has grown during the COVID-19 crisis, Ashley said she’s looking forward to when she’s able to open up the dining room to the community once again.
