Staff report
Sovah Physician Practices-Martinsville is adding telemedicine to many of its’ offices to follow steps by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to expand such services while fighting the spread of COVID-19 and conserving valuable personal protective equipment.
This service for specialties is being added to enable Sovah’s clinical teams to practice social distancing, Carole McGovern, director of Physician Services Martinsville, said in a release.
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, the physician’s offices are offering virtual, face-to-face visits with a provider through a teleconferencing service. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.
Groups included are Sovah Gastroenterology, Sovah Internal Medicine-Martinsville (Aaron), Sovah Internal Medicine- Martinsville (Isernia), Sovah Heart & Vascular, Sovah Healthcare for Women- Martinsville, Sovah OB/GYN-Martinsville, Sovah Occupational Medicine, Sovah Orthopedics & Sports Medicine-Martinsville, Sovah ENT & Allergy- Martinsville, Sovah Pediatrics-Martinsville and Sovah Pulmonology-Martinsville.
Current and new patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate.
Telehealth visits cannot be used to treat patients for a condition for which a patient has been seen in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of respiratory illness.
More information is available at SovahPhysicians.com.
