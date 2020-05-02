Sovah-Martinsville treating one of two cases in city as case count continues to rise

One of the two people in Martinsville who tested positive for COVID-19 is isolated and being treated at Sovah-Martinsville Hospital.
This development accompanied the news Friday that Henry County’s number of positive tests for the coronavirus had leaped by 25% since Thursday, with three new cases and a relisted old one pushing the county’s total to 19, half of those announced in the past nine days.
One person in Henry County has died from COVID-19, but some may have recovered because they had surpassed a time frame that physicians use, Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, said in an email.
The new hospitalization in Martinsville, disclosed in the report Friday from the Virginia Department of Health, was confirmed by Bell as being a male in his 50s who had been isolated at home but now was in the hospital. She could provide no additional details.
But earlier in the week both cases for Martinsville were reported as being female. VDH has not responded to a request to clarify that conflict.
The patient in his or her 50s had a known exposure to a COVID-19 case through his travel history.
Sovah-Martinsville spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said Friday that the hospital is “treating and have treated a few patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Currently, one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 is being hospitalized in isolation at our Martinsville campus.”
She said she could not confirm that was the specific case VDH reported Friday.
One case announced Friday morning in Henry County was for a teenager who is believed to be the first in the area to test positive for COVID-19.
Bel said the case is a female, and she has had no known exposure to the virus and no travel history but had developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Two more cases emerged in an announcement by Bell on Friday afternoon.
One is a male in his 20s with no known exposure and a travel history. His close contacts identified, and he has been quarantined
The other is a female in her 40s with unknown exposure and no travel history. She also is being quarantined.
Meanwhile Bell reported that questions about the totals for Henry County arose because a case that had been reported for Henry County and then changed to Franklin County, which also is part of the district, now again is listed by VDH as a Henry County case.
That case was reported on April 24 and is a female in her 50s with an unknown exposure. She has been isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified and quarantined.
Bell said the West Piedmont District is not tracking the status of patients who tested positive but then are not hospitalized.
“We are not tracking that, unfortunately,” she said in an email. “Recovery status is different for each patient, but generally is the absence of fever for 72 hours along with the relief of other symptoms.”
One person who tested positive in Henry County was known to have recovered from the virus before his test results were revealed.
Of the 19 positives, the first 10 were revealed by April 17 or earlier, which suggests that most could have recovered.
It’s also unknown exactly how many people have been tested in the West Piedmont District. As of Saturday morning, the VDH reported 112,450 had been tested statewide, and about 1 out of 6 tests is coming back positive.
Bell said that reports from the drivethru testing at Martinsville Speedway suggest that those numbers of tests are rising.
“We have been trying to obtain these data,” she said. “However, because not all docs send their patients to the testing site at Martinsville Speedway for testing, we cannot keep an accurate count. As you know, we are only notified of the positive cases.
“But with more labs in the mix and docs choosing between them, this information is not currently known.
“I will confirm that some positive cases have been identified through the Speedway testing program.”
As of Saturday, the VDH reported 17,731 positive tests for the coronavirus. There have been 616 deaths, and 2,519 people have been hospitalized.
In the West Piedmont District, Patrick County has two positive tests and no hospitalizations, and Franklin County has 22 positives and three hospitalized.
Danville has been hit the hardest in the region, with 37 cases and 13 hospitalized. Pittsylvania County has 14 and 7. Each of them has one death, too.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
