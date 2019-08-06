The American College of Cardiology recently recognized Sovah Health's locations in Martinsville and Danville for their demonstrated expertise and commitment to caring for patients who seek treatment at their cardiac catheterization labs.
In June, both hospitals earned a Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with percutaneous coronary intervention.
A common procedure performed in the cardiac catheterization lab, PCI, also goes by another name – coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
This accreditation was based on what officials termed rigorous onsite assessments of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who came to the cardiac catheterization lab.
In Martinsville, this lab performs various procedures that help people with potential cardiac issues, from prevention and diagnostic care to surgical treatments and rehabilitation.
“An average of 1,000 diagnostic catheterizations and PCIs procedures are performed annually on the Martinsville campus,” said Sharri Love, Martinsville cardiac catheterization lab supervisor. “This does not include other procedures, such as pacemaker and ICD insertion or peripheral angiography and interventions, that happen in our cath lab.”
Love noted that other medical emergencies that might require a cardiac catheterization include an ST-elevated myocardial infarction (STEMI) -- described by medical dictionaries as a common heart attack -- an abnormal stress test, a non-ST elevated myocardial infarction (non-STEMI) or a pre-operative clearance before surgery.
Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety.
That includes in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol and time out procedures is fully coordinated. And they have mastered the appropriate transfer to a catheterization recovery unit to monitor and track complications more precisely, to enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.
Not the first
The accreditation doesn’t come easily and isn’t awarded lightly. For years Martinsville officials said they have worked diligently to both attain and retain the accomplishment. This is the hospital’s third year in earning the endorsement.
“Our cardiovascular service line has grown over the years to include many facets of heart and vascular procedures, and as this accreditation is our third, we have become well-versed with the ACC’s accreditation process,” Love said. “We have updated policies and procedures to include best-practice recommendations for many of our cardiovascular procedures. Our affiliation with the Duke Heart Network since last year has given our program access to quality measures that have improved overall patient care.”
Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.
“I am so proud of our teams in Danville and Martinsville, who worked together tirelessly to secure this newest Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation from the American College of Cardiology,” said Dr. Kevin Lingle, interventional cardiologist and medical director of Sovah Health’s cath labs. “This accreditation, along with previously awarded ACC accreditations in chest pain and heart failure, reinforces Sovah Health’s vision of creating places where people choose to come for care, [where] physicians want to practice and [where] employees want to work.”
'An ongoing process'
Love said Sovah-Martinsville has plans to continue to improve on the standards that were implemented during this accreditation process.
“This is an ongoing process, and we will maintain contact with our ACC accreditation specialist as we plan ahead for re-accreditation in the future,” Love said.
Adding the newest accolade onto other ACC accreditations, hospital officials said they look forward to continuing to serve those experiencing cardiac needs.
“Sovah Health is proud to offer our community cardiovascular services that are backed by industry-proven standards endorsed by the American College of Cardiology,” Love said. “And while Sovah Health-Danville and Sovah Health-Martinsville technically earned separate cardiac cath lab accreditations, our teams on both campuses worked together across the market to share best practices and processes to make this happen.”