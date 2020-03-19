Do all of the event cancellations and “social distancing” precautions around COVID-19 have you feeling isolated? The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA has a suggestion: Take home a shelter pet.
By offering a cat or dog a temporary foster home, or adopting them “furever” during this time, people can help the shelter’s operations continue smoothly in case the pandemic situation worsens locally, SPCA leaders said. Plus, the animals offer companionship during what may otherwise be a lonely time for people self-quarantining due to the virus.
“We’re desperately trying to find more fosters right now,” SPCA Executive Director E.C. Stone said. “Having less animals in the building gives us more space and breathing room to do the deep cleaning we need to do. It also requires less skilled labor in the building, in case any staff come down with the virus.”
The shelter remains open on a normal schedule for now, but the COVID-19 outbreak already has impacted other aspects of the organization. Adoptions are down from normal levels, Stone said. And the board of the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA was forced to postpone its annual fundraising gala, the Fur Ball, which was scheduled for March 28 at Chatmoss Country Club. A new date has not been set.
In addition, close to two dozen cats and dogs at the SPCA were supposed to go to another nonprofit shelter in Fredericksburg this week to help them get adopted in a larger area. However, that organization canceled the transport because its staff had been exposed to the coronavirus, Stone said.
If an emergency happens here, “these animals will be taken care of, no matter what. My staff and I will make sure of that,” Stone said.
To help their efforts, people interested in opening their homes to a shelter animal temporarily are encouraged to visit the SPCA, call 276-638-7297 or email shelter@spcamhc.org.
“I strongly believe that it would be mutually beneficial – pairing up those that are self-isolating with new companion animals,” SPCA Board President Tiffany Smart said.
“The pet that you save might just help you get through these challenging times,” Stone said. “Pets can be one of the best companions you’ll ever have. If you’re alone in the house, they really help the day go by.”
He noted the current research shows dogs and cats are not carriers for COVID-19, so there’s no risk of getting or giving the virus to them.
Because of limited capacity at the SPCA, “we’re also encouraging people to not surrender their animals during this time,” Stone said. “We have a food bank set up for owners that may find it tough to make ends meet, especially if someone finds themselves out of work.”
Meanwhile, SPCA staff members are doing extra cleaning throughout the building, including disinfecting door handles and other surfaces. Anyone feeling ill or showing symptoms of coronavirus, such as fever or coughing, is asked not to visit the shelter.
As for the Fur Ball, it will be rescheduled once virus precautions are lifted, board members said. This year will feature a 1960s theme of “Woofstock,” with dinner, live music, open bar, auction items and a raffle.
“The Fur Ball Planning Committee puts in countless hours to ensure the success of this highly-anticipated event, and we were expecting over 200 attendees. We fully anticipate moving forward with the event once the local, state, and federal health authorities discontinue recommendations to avoid large social gatherings,” Smart said.
Leslie Hervey, SPCA's second vice president, added, “We also realize that the economy may experience a temporary downturn and wish to acknowledge any future financial impact this may have on our generous supporters. We are deeply grateful for the money raised and in-kind donations received thus far and are excited to pick up where we left off very soon”.
Stone said the SPCA’s Facebook page will stay updated with available pets, wish-list items and ways to help the organization during the coronavirus outbreak. The shelter is located at 132 Joseph Martin Highway and is open Tuesday-Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon-4.
