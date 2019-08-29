The organization that helps find homes for unwanted animals is trying to find help with its own home.
The SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County's 12-year-old building didn’t pass an inspection earlier this month, and during the next two weeks, the SPCA plans to complete a series of renovations to bring the shelter back up to code.
“Essentially what we’re doing is repainting," said Catherine Gupton, SPCA's facility manager. "Code requires that any cement in a building like an animal shelter is covered. After 12 years of being in this particular building, the concrete is beginning to show through.
“Essentially what we’re doing is bringing our building back up to code.”
In addition to adding paint, the shelter will replace ceiling tiles that sustained water damage during the past dozen years. The renovations will span roughly two weeks.
“We’re not tearing down walls or adding on or anything like that,” Gupton said.
And, as you might expect, the fewer animals there are in the building, the easier those tasks will be.
So through Saturday, the shelter will waive all adoption fees for dogs 4 months and older and all cats and kittens, upon approved applications. They are calling it "The Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special," but it's not all about the animals in the conventional way.
Through next week the shelter will still operate on normal business hours, but its managers hope to decrease the number of animals in the runs.
“We are trying to clear the animals out, but we are doing the building in sections and phases,” Gupton said. “Now if we manage to clear out every dog we have in the building, then we might try to do some painting in the areas that we’ve cleared out. But for the most part, we’re going section by section.”
The durable paint the SPCA will use has a strong odor, which could irritate some of the animals’ sensitive noses.
“We have to be careful that the animals don’t get overwhelmed with the smell and that the staff doesn’t get overwhelmed with the smell,” Gupton said.
Operating hours for the shelter remain unchanged during the renovations, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-4 on Saturdays. Although adoption/fostering processes will continue routinely, the SPCA will operate under a limited intake.
“Any support that we can get from the community means more support that we can give to the pounds,” Gupton said. “We’re not going to close down our intakes, but we have to operate within the limits and space that we currently have through the renovations.”
With the renovations already underway as of Monday, shelter officials hope that community members will open their hearts and homes to the remaining animals.
“We are really looking for foster and adoptive support from the community,” Gupton said.
Barring any major hiccups the shelter asks that those willing to foster to commit to housing the animals for approximately two weeks.
“If people foster, if people adopt, it gives some of these guys who’ve been here for a long time a break to get out of the shelter,” Gupton said. “It also gives them a chance to potentially find a forever home.”
For those who want to help but can’t house an animal, monetary donations are greatly appreciated.
“Money’s been set aside, but of course donations always help with the rest of our budget and recouping from the money that has to be put into these [projects],” Gupton said. “It’s not something that we’re doing aesthetically; it’s something we’re doing that has to be done for code. Any donations always help us recoup some of those costs and they always support the budget for our mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.