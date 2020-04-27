There's a 90% decrease in the typical pet population of 120 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County.
E.C. Stone, local SPCA executive director, said last week that the shelter had four puppies, five adult dogs and three cats. At Pet Sense, an animal supplies store in Martinsville, there are an additional two cats up for adoption through the SPCA.
The shelter also has two Red Cross dogs in its care that are not up for adoption but are there temporarily because of a community member’s house fire. On top of the pets in a dog run or cat kennel at the shelter, there are currently 33 animals in the SPCA’s foster care network during the pandemic.
The local rise in pets who are finding homes boils down to people seeking an animal for friendship during the era of social distancing and self-isolation.
“It’s for companionship," Stone said. "Companionship not only helps mentally for people, in my opinion, but also physically because you have to spend time with dogs and cats, especially the dogs. Get them out and walk them, and that gets you out of the house. You have to pay attention to these dogs.
“Instead of sitting on the couch watching TV, now you have a purpose. You’re going to have to get up. You’re going to have to get your body in motion.”
The fewer animals available for adoption may be a blessing, but it’s not a shock. The number of animals out of shelters and in homes during the COVID-19 pandemic is up nationally, with shelters across the country are reporting an uptick of people filling out foster and adoption applications.
One in Los Angeles reported a whopping 269% increase in the number of pets who had left that facility in the third week of March, jumping from an average of 45 animals during a typical week to 166 when the pandemic's effects first started to unfold.
In Colorado, a shelter experienced such a surge of people seeking a pet that there were no animals left by the end of the day.
Globally, it’s a different story depending on the location. In New South Wales, Australia, one shelter reported a 300% increase in foster and adoption applications. In the Dominican Republic, the SPCA International stepped in to help feed a growing population of abandoned, homeless pets because of layoffs, shutdowns and food shortages in the country.
Changes in process
In Martinsville, some of the biggest COVID-19-related changes deal with operational adjustments and a restructured staff at the shelter. With fewer animals in the shelter, there aren’t as many people either.
Instead of caring for 120 animals on a typical day, the staff is taking care of a dozen, give or take, which doesn’t require the same number of hands. That means a cutback of hours for employees and a temporary dismissal of all volunteers.
“We cut out all volunteers and community service, and we rely heavily on them, you know,” Stone said.
There’s also a different policy in place for those seeking a furry friend. Although the SPCA’s hours range from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., the shelter asks that persons interested in foster and adoption set up an appointment to meet the animals, rather than browse at random throughout the operating hours.
“They can call us or just show up and we’ll meet them at the door if they’re interested,” Stone said.
In addition to adhering to Gov. Ralph Northam’s gatherings of 10 people fewer, the shelter’s new policy helps cut back on people simply trying to get out of the house because of boredom and lessens an essential shelter worker's risk of contracting the virus from the public.
Donations down
Those who might go to the shelter in need of spay and neuter vouchers for their pets and those donating to the shelter are welcome during regular business hours, Stone said.
“Donations aren’t coming in at a normal rate,” he said, which he surmised that the uncertain times for everyone were likely the cause of the drop in donor money and supplies.
“I guess people are afraid. And of course a lot of people are drawing unemployment right now, or they’ve applied for it and haven’t gotten it yet,” Stone said.” It just comes with the territory, of course, with a pandemic, which none of us have experienced before.”
Not having the ability to host large fundraising events this spring also impacted the nonprofit’s bottom line.
“What’s hurt us, too, is we postponed our Furball to October,” Stone said. “We’re going to have it, but for essential budgets, you depend on this particular amount of money coming in at this time of year.”
Monetary donations remain the most pressing concern, but the shelter also needs everyday supplies such as liquid laundry detergent, paper towels, hand soap, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and dish detergent.
“All of us at the SPCA appreciate all of the donations and bearing with us during this crisis because it’s affected everybody, and it’s affected us,” Stone said. “Just everybody hang in there, stay safe and stay healthy. We will get through this. We will get back in full operation as soon as possible.”
In the event that every animal at the SPCA finds a home during the pandemic, that doesn’t mean that Stone and his team will close the shelter’s doors. In fact, they’re still actively pulling adoptable pets from animal control shelters in Martinsville and Henry County, helping keep their numbers down.
But for individuals hoping to surrender a furry friend because he left a puddle by the door one too many times or chewed the last remaining sock, Stone asked that they wait until the pandemic ends. But the shelter might be able to help.
Those in need may request dog and cat food from the shelter’s community pet food bank, which is designed to help pet owners who are struggling financially because of the pandemic.
“We’ve got people wanting to surrender animals due to their lack of funds. Buying dog and cat food, they just can’t afford it,” Stone said. “We’re actually helping them out.”
