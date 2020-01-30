A Spencer resident died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 58 in Henry County.
Ronnie William Robertson, 61, of Spencer died at the scene, a release from the Virginia State Police said. He was wearing his seat belt and is believed to have had a medical emergency before the crash.
The wreck happened at 10:20 on a stretch of the highway west of Route 684.
A 1999 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. 58 when the vehicle crossed the roadway and came to a stop against an embankment, the release said.
Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Zola is continuing to investigate the crash.
