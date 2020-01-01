Local preschool programs could see a funding boost and serve more children if the governor’s proposed budget makes it through the upcoming state legislative session.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s 2020-22 biennial budget, unveiled Dec. 17, provides nearly $95 million in new funding for early childhood education in Virginia. This figure includes $59.5 million for the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI), a state-run program for at-risk 4 year olds that is offered by both Martinsville and Henry County schools.
If funding is approved in the General Assembly session set to convene Jan. 8, it would increase the amount of per-pupil dollars local school districts receive for early childhood education programs. Northam’s budget also includes funds to expand the number of preschool slots for 3 and 4 year olds across Virginia, financial incentives for early childhood educators to teach in “hard-to-staff” classrooms, and implementation of a statewide evaluation system to measure and improve the quality of publicly funded care.
Research has shown that children who attend high-quality preschool enter kindergarten better prepared to succeed academically and socially. However, low-income children who do not have access to these programs can start school at a disadvantage. According to a news release from the governor’s office, 72% of 3 year olds and 24% of 4 year olds from low-income families currently lack access to high-quality early learning programs.
The issues of access and affordability are relevant to Martinsville and Henry County, where close to one-third of children live in poverty, according to the Kids Count Data Center, based in Baltimore, Maryland. Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms in city and county public schools serve about 350 4 year olds, but advocates say there are more children in the community who still need services.
“The governor’s announcement definitely aligns with what we’re seeing here locally and what we’re trying to address,” said Sheryl Agee, impact officer for local nonprofit group The Harvest Foundation.
For several months, Agee and the foundation have been spearheading a community-wide study of childcare needs in partnership with businesses and local governments. The goal is to identify gaps in services that may prevent parents from participating in the workforce, and come up with a plan to increase access to affordable, high-quality early learning environments.
Their work so far has included community meetings, focus groups with parents and childcare providers, and a survey of more than 2,000 parents to identify their needs. The feedback so far “has pretty well validated what we already knew,” Agee said.
Roughly 35% of families responding to the survey said they have trouble finding childcare or affordable childcare, she said. There are particular shortages in options for infant care and finding care during nontraditional work hours.
“We definitely have a gap. We need to build capacity, whether through new providers or helping existing providers expand,” Agee said. However, she added, “We want to make sure we build that capacity through high-quality early learning settings, because 85% of brain development is occurring between birth and age five.”
Henry County Schools has Virginia Preschool Initiative programs at all nine of its elementary schools, serving 270 4 year olds in 15 classes. Martinsville City Schools has 82 4 year olds enrolled in the Virginia Preschool Initiative program at Clearview Early Childhood Center, but only 48 slots are funded by the state -- the schools pick up the rest of the cost.
Based on existing enrollment, Northam’s per-pupil budget increase would mean extra state funding of $170,910 in fiscal 2020 and $358,830 in fiscal 2021 for Henry County Schools. Martinsville would receive $30,384 in the first year and $63,792 in the second, according to budget documents.
Details of how additional funding would impact local school systems have not yet been made public. Northam’s budget also includes $7.3 million to serve children on Virginia Preschool Initiative waitlists, and millions more to expand the program to serve at-risk 3 year olds for the first time. School systems and private providers would have to apply for the funds in a competitive grant process in May.
Children must meet certain criteria to be able to attend Virginia Preschool Initiative programs, which are offered at no cost to the families. Generally, household income must be at or below 200% of the poverty line to qualify.
“The great thing about the VPI program is it provides an opportunity for low-income families who may not always have the funds to put their children in preschool,” Agee said.
While officials said it is too soon to say how the state funding would enhance their preschool programs, city and county educators agreed there is a need locally for more early childhood education.
Denise Fultz, elementary curriculum coordinator for Henry County Schools, oversees the school division’s preschool programs. “Children who participate in high-quality early learning programs have an academic, emotional and social advantage when they enter kindergarten,” Fultz said. “They are ready to learn, have skills to self-regulate emotions and are able to interact with peers.”
Due to the lack of state funding, Henry County does not currently offer preschool for 3 year olds. Families of younger children who inquire are referred to the local Head Start program, Fultz said, but because not every child may qualify, “there is a need for more childcare options for parents of 3 year olds in our area.”
Fultz said some of the county preschool classes have waiting lists while others do not. However, feedback from parents has echoed The Harvest Foundation’s findings.
“Some working parents have expressed difficulty in finding childcare around their work hours. After-school care in elementary schools has helped with this issue,” she said. “Other parents have expressed difficulties due to a lack of providers in their community. More childcare options in intentionally targeted communities and extended hours for childcare would be a benefit to our community.”
In Martinsville City Schools, a preschool program for 3 year olds is entirely funded by the school system, serving 39 students this year, said Clearview Director Sheilah Williams.
“More slots are needed for both 3 and 4 year olds,” she said. “We always have a waiting list. The need is so great.”
Clearview used to have an additional class for 3 year olds, but it was cut this year due to budget constraints, Williams said. The school building has classroom space available to serve more students, but it’s an issue of finding the funding for more teachers, she said.
Kindergarten has become more rigorous in recent years and, by extension, so has public preschool.
“We are required to have a state-approved, evidence-based curriculum,” William said. Once students reach kindergarten, “they spend the first six weeks on letters. Imagine going from an environment with no reading and no preparation to that.”
Attending one or two years of preschool before starting grade school has clear benefits, Williams said.
“The students have such a stronger foundation. Many leave here already reading,” she said. In addition to the academic benefits, she added, “There’s a big difference for a student just having the exposure, having sat in a structured classroom setting. They are able to do more things for themselves independently, like put on a coat and shoes.”
With additional state funds, Williams said, “It could take some of the burden off of the school system.”
Fultz cautioned, “Whenever consideration is given to expanding programming, funds must be in place to sustain the decision. Providing access to early learning opportunities for 3 year olds would be a win-win situation for our county if there is a sustainable plan for implementation.”
Northam’s two-year budget will be considered by the General Assembly in the coming weeks. The final product will take effect in the new fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020.
In the meantime, Agee said The Harvest Foundation will use its study findings to propose a community plan to address questions like, “How do we increase capacity? How do we help existing providers and new providers who may want to come into the mix? How do we better coordinate resources for parents, and how do we increase that early educator workforce pipeline so that we have the teachers that are needed?”
Access to early childhood education is an economic development issue, Agee said. “As we build our workforce, we’re at such a low unemployment rate that we have employers who need people to fill those slots. But we have parents who can’t work or quit because they can’t find childcare,” she said. “How do we meet the needs of employers who need a workforce, and meet the needs of employees, so they can be at work and also provide for their families?”
