If your bathroom scale shows your weight as a couple of pounds lighter than the one at the doctor’s office, just consider yourself lucky – that the Office of Weights and Measures isn’t at your front door to set the matter straight.
After all, that happens practically everywhere else in Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County and the rest of Virginia. This week, two men with the Office of Weights and Measures have been conducting the “large capacity scale inspection,” OWM Compliance Officer Jesse Booth said.
Booth’s territory includes the local area, which he’s been visiting about once a year for “20-some odd years,” he said. Assisting him this week is Caleb Blakeslee, who said he normally inspects “smaller capacity” concerns, such as gas stations and grocery stores.
The pair would be in the area for about 2½ days, Booth said, making 15 to 20 stops. Just a few of those days were in Martinsville, and the rest were in the county, at such places as asphalt and rock plants.
At their stops, a pulley machine lifted and moved up to four 1,000-pound weights at a time from their box truck.
At Speedweigh Recycling, an attendant used a forklift to pick up two weights by heavy canvas straps looped through the weights’ handles. Inside the building, Booth directed the man to set one weight down on one corner of a large floor scale, then the next, and finally the middle. Each time a weight was released by the forklift, the display panel of the scale read “999” in red lights. Blakeslee observed it all, making notations into a computer he held.
Then the test was repeated with the second weight, to the same results. Afterward, the forklift brought both weights back to the truck, and the truck’s pulley system lifted them back on.
Later that day, the pair tested the scales at the First Piedmont Transfer Station. There, vehicles that carry trash to the dump are weighed before entering the dumping area, then weighed afterwards and charged based on the reduction in weight. The accuracy of that scale must be verified.
A motorized cart was driven off the inspectors' truck, and the truck’s pulley system put 22 1,000-pound weights on the cart. Booth used a control to move the weighted cart down the weighing platform, stopping at varying distances to check the weight displayed. Blackeslee remained by the scale’s office with his computer.
Elaine Lidholm, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said all commercial units of weights and measures are checked yearly. Plus, these inspectors come to a site in response to any customer complaint, no matter when that site last had been inspected.
The inspection program “is both proactive in inspecting every device and reactive in handling every complaint,” she said.
Virginia’s inspection program “is one of the oldest on the books,” dating back to the heyday of tobacco crops, she said.
People are most familiar with the Department of Agriculture’s inspections “because they see those stickers on the gas pumps,” she said. “Those are left by inspectors from our Office of Weights and Management.”
At gas stations, inspectors measure how much gas comes out of each of the nozzles on each gas pump. For large gas stations, that could be dozens or even 100 checks.
“We make sure when they say they pump a gallon, you actually get a gallon,” she said.
Inspectors “also look at the pump themselves” and the fuel for proper octane. Inside the shop, the inspectors check scanners.
The labels on gas pumps are checked as well. Recently, a gas station in Lynchburg had a label to fail inspection, even though the pump worked perfectly well.
The inspector put a sticker marking the inspection failure on the pump. Text on the sticker explained that the failure was because of a label that needed to be replaced, but people don’t tend to read everything, Lidholm said.
“People were being alarmed, so a TV reporter” got involved, she said.
In grocery stores, inspectors check that the scanners are accurate. They pick up sales flyers and go through the store to check the products, plus get the products scanned to be sure the sales price rings up as advertised.
Large-scale inspectors such as Booth check truck scales on the highway and in industry, as well as grain elevators, cattle markets and other places.
In medical practices, inspectors check thermometers and other devices. Inspectors check radar guns used by law enforcement.
Inspections are done on a surprise basis, Lidholm said. “We just show up, and it can take an hour,” depending on how much there is to check.
Most people don’t have any idea “how many weight and measurement devices there are,” she said.
