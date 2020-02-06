The heavy rains and tornadic winds that did so much damage east of Martinsville and across North Carolina on Thursday gave students some extra free time but otherwise caused very little disruption around Henry and Patrick counties.
Patrick County dismissed schools for the day based on forecasts of possible tornadoes and local flooding, and as rains pounded down through the morning, Patrick Henry Community College and Henry County and Martinsville public schools dismissed at midday. Some government offices also closed early, too.
Henry County, out of an abundance of caution, announced around 6 p.m. that it would delay schools for 2 hours on Friday, too.
There was plenty of localized flooding from overflowing ditches and lakes and standing water in roads — some roads were closed into the evening — but there were no reports of significant damage, such as the landslide that occurred in Danville and tornado warnings, downed trees and heavy flooding that were prevalent across the state line.
A flash flood warning expired at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, but a flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Martinsville Emergency Management Coordinator and Safety Office John Turner monitored weather conditions in the city of Martinsville throughout the day Thursday and reported the day to be relatively uneventful within the city limits.
“It looks like the worst of it has past and missed us to the east,” Martinsville Fire Marshal and Fire Chief Ted Anderson said. “We a keeping a close eye on things, but so far we haven’t had any problems.”
All roads in the city of Martinsville were reported open as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Three roads in Henry County were closed because of flooding:
- U.S. 220N (Virginia Avenue) at Kings Mountain Road.
- Virginia 697S (Moyer Lane) at Martin Lane and Middle Creek Road.
- Carver Road at Patrick Avenue.
Two roads in Patrick County were closed Thursday afternoon:
- Virginia 698 N/S at Virginia 631 E/W.
- Virginia 868 N/S (Scenic Dr.) at Santa Claus Ln. (Virginia 653 N/S) was flooded and closed.
Rain in the area should end early Friday morning, but west winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph are forecast. With the ground already saturated, the possibility of trees toppling over becomes a concern.
“In the city with our electric department, outages are measured in hours, not days,” Anderson said. “Still, we urge everyone to be prepared.”
