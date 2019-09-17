The Stuart Volunteer Fire Department is one of a dozen departments in Virginia that will be splitting a significant pot of federal dollars.
The offices of U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that they had secured $4,259,670.65 in federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs.
Stuart will get $103,619.04 as its slice of that, which is designated for operations and safety.
“We’re pleased to announce funding to help fire departments across Virginia improve operations and safety as well as hire, recruit, and retain firefighters,” the senators said in a join statement.
In addition to Stuart, these departments split $2,471,502.50 from the AFG program:
- The Virginia Department of Fire Programs will receive $286,608.69 for the state fire training academy.
- The Chilhowie Fire Department will receive $137,638.09 for operations and safety.
- The Virginia Beach Fire Department will receive $58,836.36 for operations and safety.
- The Coeburn Fire Department will receive $150,095.23 for operations and safety.
- The Woodstock Fire Department will receive $64,761.90 for operations and safety.
- The Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department will receive $692,857.14.
- The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc. will receive $813,333.33.
- The Carroll County Fire Rescue will receive $163,752.72.
The SAFER program provided $1,788,168.15 to:
- The Fairfax County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, Inc., which will receive $367,000 for recruitment and retention.
- Clarke County, $622,145.75 for hiring firefighters.
- The Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Department, $799,022.40 for hiring firefighters.
Based on the announcement FEMA’s AFG program is designed to strengthen the safety of the public and firefighters by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments and related organizations.
The SAFER program specifically helps pay to increase or maintain numbers of firefighters in a community.
The Stuart Volunteer Fire Department is located at 101 Patrick Avenue. Buddy Dollarhite is its chief, and it is staffed by 30 volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.