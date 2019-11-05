Polls workers were talking about a busier-than-usual Election Day on Tuesday, which ran smoothly in the region.
By midafternoon 41 people had voted at Albert Harris Elementary School, said Margaret Via, who was at the desk checking off the voters as they arrived.
The big crowd there would be coming in after 4 p.m., said Henderson Seay, also working at the school.
“We have a lot after work,” Via said.
They work long hours, they said: from 5 a.m. until they have finished clearing everything out after the polls closed, usually around 9 p.m. They had appreciated Chick-Fil-A bringing them lunch, they said.
Ten-year-old Jamauri Williams came to the polling site at the school with his grandfather, Dwayne Swanson.
“I’ve been voting before,” Jamauri said. In fact, he’s been coming along to the polls for “so long I don’t remember.”
“At least twice,” his grandfather added.
Jamauri said he likes going to the polls, but sometimes he gets frustrated with the candidates who end up winning.
“It’s going great. The weather is beautiful, and there’s a steady group of people coming in … with quite a few young people,” said Bill Coggin, who was helping people insert ballots into the tally boxes and handing out “I voted” stickers at the polling place at Ford-Stewart VFW Post 4637 in Chatham Heights.
There was “a larger percentage” than normal of voters, at least by 4:45 p.m., said Cletus Earles, who was working alongside Coggin.
At Collinsville Primary School a few people were in line about 3 p.m. in the school’s gym.
Zeke Craddock works the polls with his wife, Julie, who is precinct captain. He said they had been there since 3 a.m. and would be there through closing at 7 p.m.
At about 3 p.m. nearly 600 people had voted at the precinct. Zeke Craddock said that’s about 200 above the average.
“And we ain’t done yet,” he said. “I figure we will get more later today.”
He said in a presidential election year the precinct gets about 900 voters.
Officials at the Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department said voter No. 302 was in by 5:30 p.m. That indicated a pretty steady stream for them, they said, adding that there wasn’t a moment without a voter there.
A common sight at polling places was the grouping of people in orange T-shirts across from or beside people in blue T-shirts – representing incumbent Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry and challenger John Cassell, respectively, who, along with challenger Jerry Farmer, was vying for the role as Henry County sheriff.
That race has been hotly contested, with strife marking the candidates’ references to one another, their supporters at the polls generally seemed to be smiling and chatting with each other when they weren’t offering candies, nail files or other promotional items to voters.
At the Dyer’s Store site, that pairing was Scott Barker in orange and T.J. Slaughter in blue, both saying they were happy the weather was pleasant all day, each greeting arriving and departing voters in that small, tight-knit community by name.
Both Martinsville General Registrar Cindy Barbour and Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone reported that the voting process went as expected, all day.
“I don’t think we’ve had any glitches. Everything is running smoothly,” Stone said.
“It seems to be going pretty good,” Barbour echoed.
By 5:50 p.m., with little more than an hour to go, 20% of the city’s registered voters had voted, Barbour said.
In comparison, the turnout in 2015 was 25%, when voters were choosing for the Virginia Senate 20th District and House of Delegates 16th District.
“We have the clerk of court added to those for this November 2019,” Barbour said.
Statewide, though, there were issues with election returns. The Virginia Department of Elections website provided incorrect percentages for precinct reporting at about 7:15 p.m, and then the site went down entirely shortly thereafter, putting most of the state’s media in the blind for reporting results.
The elections site put out social media messages to alert the public of unforeseen problems that lingered into the evening.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.