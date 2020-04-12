Despite the cornonavirus crisis, an estimated 200 people attended Easter sunrise service at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park on Sunday.

There were 44 vehicles parked in the lot with radios dialed to radio station WHEE-AM (1370).

Dozens of others people watched by way of a livestream on Martinsville Bulletin’s Facebook page or watched later on Star News (Comcast Channel 18).

Pastor Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church East Martinsville and the Rev. Mike Hatfield of Chatham Heights Baptist Church in Martinsville delivered messages, and Roselawn General Manager Kelly Ratcliff, a longtime gospel music performer, provided the music.

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and City Council member Danny Turner also addressed the crowd.

The Bulletin, Star News and WHEE Radio joined efforts and resources to bring the event to the public.

