With two weeks to go before Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary, local party leaders don’t have a clear favorite among the six likely candidates.
What’s most important, they say, is for Democrats to show up to the polls in November — no matter who ends up on the ballot — to face incumbent Republican Donald Trump.
“As a party, we don’t support any particular candidate until the people have chosen,” said Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke, recently elected chair of the Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee. “Our plan is just to make sure we get back the White House for 2020. So, the nominee will get our support 110%.”
Virginia is one of 14 states participating in the primary on March 3, known as “Super Tuesday,” when one-third of the nation’s delegate votes will be up for grabs. Democratic presidential candidates need a minimum of 1,991 pledged delegates to secure the party’s nomination in July. Virginia has 99 to offer toward that goal.
Regardless of who emerges as the Democratic frontrunner, Abdul-Mbacke said there is much at stake for Martinsville and Henry County voters in this presidential race.
“This is the election that will determine a lot of people’s freedom, their ability to access health care, even their ability to access clean water and a clean environment,” she said.
Abdul-Mbacke said local companies that depend on international trade and shipping are suffering from the Trump administration’s trade embargo and tariffs, resulting in loss of overtime and other benefits for workers.
Also at stake is “women’s right to choose,” i.e. access to safe, legal abortions. “I pray to God every night for [Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but I don’t know if she’ll make it through another four years of Trump,” she said.
“This is not politics as usual. The impeachment and everything else should‘ve been an eye-opener. If we want to save our country and honor the Constitution, this is the most important election of our lives.”
The primary process
By the time Super Tuesday rolls around, four states will have held their primaries: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. These early votes play an outsized role in the nomination process, despite having a relatively small number of delegates compared to the total number at stake on March 3.
So far, the most delegates have gone to former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. However, this has done little to narrow the overall field, which began with more than a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.
Other potential heavy-hitters on the Super Tuesday ballot will be Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and, for the first time, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Until March 3, it’s hard to say which Democratic hopeful in the crowded field will resonate the most with local voters, party officials say.
Ellen Jessee, MHC Democratic Committee treasurer, said she is still deciding who will get her vote. “I think we have a very good group of candidates that we can select from,” she said.
In hearing from local Democrats, “there’s a wide variety of opinion about who the best candidate is,” committee Vice-Chair Suzanne Fuhrmeister said. “I think we hear more about who can win — that’s what people are concerned about.”
Above all, she added, “we’ve heard very strong feelings that we need to not re-elect Donald Trump.”
Anyone can vote March 3
To accomplish this, the committee plans to “campaign vigorously” for the Democratic challenger and work to get out the vote in November, Fuhrmeister said.
Voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election was 66% in Martinsville and 67.78% in Henry County, according to past Bulletin coverage. In contrast, participation in the 2016 Democratic and Republican primaries was far lower — about 24% of voters in both the city and county, Bulletin reports show.
There were 35,003 registered voters in Henry County and 8,580 in Martinsville as of the beginning of February, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show an estimated 40,762 people in Henry County who were at the voting age of 18 or older as of July 2018, and an estimated 9,676 people in the city.
Because Virginia does not register voters by party, any registered voter in the state can participate in the March 3 primary.
“We really want to see people get out there” on Super Tuesday, Fuhrmeister said. “If you really like one candidate over the other, it’s important to get out and vote.”
Jessee recalled that “back in the day, you had to wait until age 21 to register. But I was adamant that I was going to register to vote. I feel strongly about always voting. The more people do that, the better candidate we’re going to get who represents the majority of the people.”
Getting out the vote
Between now and November, the Democratic committee plans to hit the streets to register new voters and encourage those who are already registered to participate in the election. The committee also hopes to energize the local Democratic base with an interactive workshop on Saturday, led by two-time Democratic Congressional candidate Anthony Flaccavento.
Called “Bread and Butter Rural Progressivism,” the training will be at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the New College Institute’s Baldwin Building. It is open to the public. Cost is $25.
According to the event page on Facebook, participants will “gain insights into how and why we got where we are, and learn how to craft more effective messages and better strategies we need to win back our country.”
“Rural people need to be heard,” Jessee said.
With the upcoming workshop, she said, “we want to overturn this rural-urban divide that we have and focus on rebuilding our community.”
“I think there’s kind of a myth that Democrats only support the cities,” Fuhrmeister said, noting that Flaccavento is a farmer who lives in Abingdon, a rural mountain community. “We hope he’ll help us learn to have those conversations with people who aren’t already strong Democrats.”
Local Democrats also can get involved by attending the monthly committee meetings, which are usually held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at NCI. The February meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 24.
