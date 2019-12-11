Giving Tuesday donations are still coming in for some local nonprofit organizations, and they came to an early standstill for others throughout Martinsville and Henry County.
But one of the biggest surprises came at the Spencer-Penn Centre, something right out of a movie script.
Spencer-Penn Centre is a nonprofit organization focused on preserving the history of the Spencer-Penn School and providing educational and cultural opportunities at little to no cost to the community. The center set out to raise $5,000 on Giving Tuesday and by the end of the day had received $6,250
But the story is in how that goal was reached.
Executive Director Susan Sabin said she wasn’t sure Spencer-Penn was going to come near its goals as she was packing up to leave the office that day.
“It was almost 5 p.m. and we were only one-fourth of the way to our goal,” Sabin said. “Much to my surprise, an envelope was left under my planner on my desk, and I found it when I went to pack up for the day.
“That envelope held an anonymous donation that allowed us to reach our goal. It was the perfect ending to the day, and we are so grateful.
“I think people have a tendency to focus on the negative so often that we forget how amazing and generous our community truly is.”
Sabin said those dollars are a true blessing.
“As a nonprofit, we rely on our income to provide quality programs and resources to our community,” she said. “Story time, our library, classes, the computer lab and the preservation of priceless Spencer-Penn School and Henry County artifacts are all reliant upon donations and income.
“The more that comes in means the more cultural and educational programming we can provide at minimal cost to those participating. I believe that Spencer-Penn is an important staple in our community and this Giving Tuesday made that clear. People see the importance and they love the center. It’s a place where people feel at home and can gather together with those they love.”
Big money play
One of the largest fundraisers in the area benefited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke, which last Tuesday sought $20,000 out of a $35,000 total honoring its 35th anniversary. Donors gave even more.
“Ultimately we raised over $37,000,” said Anna Semonco, executive director. “One thing that kind of catapulted that amount was that we received a $20,000 donation from TMEIC. They have a technology sale where they sell off their computers and things in-house to their employees and then TMEIC, the corporation, matches that. It was huge in helping us to exceed our goal. However, we still have some donations coming in.”
The funds will go toward a budget that exceeds $540,000 a year to operate the house.
“It’s a huge undertaking to try to look at raising that money every year. Giving Tuesday, we jumped on board this initiative a couple years ago and it’s proven to help bring not only the funds in for that day, but to bring in overall awareness to our organization when we leverage that campaign,” Semonco said. “It’s so important to us to let people know that when they donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, their donations stay 100% local.”
The group also hosted an open house, giving donors an opportunity to see what their dollars support.
“We are providing a place for someone to stay. A lot of people just don’t have options when their child has to travel to receive medical care. There’s just not that many options for them,” Semonco said. “This is what we’re providing for them – taking that burden off of where they are going to stay and being together. We have grandparents over here watching the siblings while the parents are with the child at the hospital. We’re trying to support that entire family, so all they have to worry about is taking care of their child.”
As part of the Giving Tuesday festivities, three families who previously benefitted from housing through the nonprofit came to show their support. One family held a fundraiser and donated the money to the organization. Another sponsored a love-a-room adoption for a family in need of a place to stay. The third family shared their story and inspired others to give back.
“That meant the world to us,” Semonco said. “That’s huge for us, when families who’ve stayed here come to speak on our behalf. It says 10 times more than I could say.”
Semonco thanked each donor for their support on Giving Tuesday and beyond.
“This community is just so supportive. It’s a community of cheerful givers. They’re more than willing to step up and to support us. It’s huge,” Semonco said. “We could not do it without them, just plain and simple. We could not do it without the support of this community.”
Animal donations
Another organization that reached out to the community last Tuesday was the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, where an anonymous individual had pledged to match donations on Giving Tuesday. Donations are still being totaled, but recently appointed Executive Director EC Stone expressed his gratitude to the community for their donations.
“We want to thank the public for their generosity and making our Giving Tuesday a huge success,” Stone said.
Hoping to raise $175,000 by the end of the month, Stone noted that the shelter still has a ways to go before that goal is reached.
At the SPCA, taking care of four-legged friends involves more than simply feeding and watering dogs and cats throughout the day. Money raised will go toward a variety of facets that help the organization run smoothly.
“It’s everything. Vaccines, veterinary care, electricity, labor, supplies, building maintenance,” Stone said.
For those interested in supporting the shelter monetarily, they may bring the donation to the shelter, located at 132 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville, mail a check directly to the shelter, give online at www.spcamhc.org/form/donate or donate over the phone at 276-638-7297.
Another animal group raising money on Giving Tuesday was Infinity Acres Ranch, a 501©3 nonprofit educational ranch in Ridgeway that offers animal-based learning opportunities to local youth and individuals with disabilities. Last week, owners Laura and Rick Steere raised money for Apollo, a baby llama who sustained a severe fracture to his back femur while playing with his pasture mates and required surgery at Virginia Tech.
The organization set up a GoFundMe and in hopes to raise $3,500 and received $835 by the end of the special giving day.
“His leg was snapped in half. They said, ‘Here’s your two choices: $3,500 repair or put him to sleep,’” Laura Steere said. “It was Point A, Point B. It wasn’t like he’ll just limp. It’s like, nope, he’s going to be put to sleep, or he’s going to be safe – one of the two.”
Even though the Steeres still have a ways to go to reach their goal, she expressed that they made the right decision to go ahead with the surgery when they did. She said Apollo has shown improvement.
“Within four days, he was walking on it,” she said. “The surgical site healed up beautifully. Virginia Tech did a freaking brilliant job with it. I’m so impressed with them.”
Now, Apollo is up and nursing, but has restricted activity for the next couple of months.
“He’s got a great attitude. He’s perky. He’s cheery. He eats. He wants to go out and play, bless his heart,” Laura said. “It’s a great story and he’s a gorgeous, gorgeous animal.”
Infinity Acres is still actively raising money to pay for the surgery on GoFundMe under the title Apollo the Baby Llama Medical Fund.
Other nonprofits
Some reported tepid response on Giving Tuesday and still need help:
- The Martinsville-Henry County Winter Warming Center asked the community for only $1,500, which would sponsor the center for the entire season. The numbers are being crunched for physical and mail-in donations, but leader Cristen Anderson reported that the center raised a total of $40 online.
- Southside Survivor Response Center, Inc. empowers and provides support and services to families who experience violence within personal relationships across the city of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties. Southside had hoped to raise $5,000 on Tuesday, but executive director Warren Rodgers reported that the nonprofit had grossed $20. “Funds are used to meet needs outside of what grants will reimburse for,” Rodgers said.
- Both the MHC Warming Center and SSRC will continue to accept donations. The warming center has a Facebook, which provides a link to their PayPal account. Donors giving to the SSRC may follow an online link at www.ssrcenter.org/info/donate.cfm or mail a check to P.O. Box 352, Martinsville, 24114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.