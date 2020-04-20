The owner of a tanning salon who says Martinsville officials told her she could remain open is blaming a competitor for filing a complaint that forced her to turn off her bulbs.
On March 23 Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 53 that ordered the closure of certain non-essential businesses. That order specifically told tanning salons to shut down.
But Gina Wirt, owner of the Tanning Cellar at 9 Cleveland Ave.in Martinsville, said she believed her business qualified as an exception to the rule and remained opened -- with the blessing of city officials, she said -- and now she blames a competitor for causing her to close 23 days after the governor acted.
“I am a small business that was following the governor’s orders adhering to social distancing, no more than 10 rule and increased sanitization,” Wirt wrote on her Facebook page. “I was evaluated several weeks ago and was told I was alright; however the city of Martinsville kept receiving heated complaints from a competitor and in this case ‘the squeaky wheel got the oil.’”
City officials don't explain how Wirt came to believe she had permission to remain open, but they do blame what they termed a "complaint" filed by a competitor as the reason they told her to close.
Michael Craig, owner of the Village Spa, which has locations at 2050 Rives Road in Martinsville and 60 Belmont St. in Collinsville, admits being the competitor, but he adamantly denies lodging a complaint. All he wanted, he said, was to open his doors, too.
“The governor’s order stated that all non-essential businesses had to close,” Craig said. “On the website [governor.virginia.gov] this included day spas, gyms, tanning salons, hair… we stayed tuned to the news hoping that we could remain open or if we could keep our retail and tanning open if we maintained the required 6 feet distancing and sanitation requirement. But the governor said ‘all tanning salons,’ so we closed the doors at both Village Spa locations."
Craig instructed his employees to file for unemployment as soon as possible, but a week later he said he thought maybe he could reopen.
“I started getting calls and texts from our customers asking why we were not open for tanning,” Craig said. “I told them the state ordered us to close.
“My customers kept telling me: ‘But the Tanning Cellar is open, why aren’t you?’
“I did drive by one day and noticed she was open, and several customers’ cars were in the parking lot. So I emailed Gov. Ralph Northam’s office to see if we could open our tanning for our customers.
“After a week had passed, I called the Martinsville City Revenue office to see if I could get a ruling to open for tanning. After waiting a week, I never got a response from the governor’s office or the city revenue office."
So Craig said he contacted Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and asked him if he could open his shops up for tanning like the Tanning Cellar was doing.
“Sheriff Draper said he’d have to look into it,” Craig said. “A couple of days later he called me back to say that the Tanning Cellar had a special order from the city to be open just for tanning, but no hair and no nails."
A 'special order'
Craig said Draper told him Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady had said Wirt's order was posted on the front door of her business.
One note on the Tanning Cellar’s front door the day before Wirt was forced to close said:
“Per our Gov. Ralph Northam: 'Non-essential retail can remain open if they can allow 10 or fewer people, they can practice social distancing (6 ft. rule) and they increase sanitization procedures.'
“The Tanning Cellar has made adjustments to its seating to allow for the 6 ft. rule, and is continuously sanitizing to help keep everything clean and its patrons healthy.”
A second note posted on the door read:
“If you are sick or not feeling well, the Tanning Cellar asks that you please refrain from coming in. Please reschedule your appointment when you are feeling better.”
Craig said he asked Draper where he could get a special order like Wirt’s to reopen his tanning business, but in an exchange of text messages between Draper and Craig, Draper asked: “Do you and her [Wirt] get along?”
“I have no problem with her, but I do have a problem with her being open, and I can’t be open,” Craig responded.
“I was going to say you may want to look at her order and see where it came from,” Draper wrote in a text message.
Craig answered: “Well why can’t y’all show me the order so I can get one?”
Craig said he asked for Cassady’s phone number so he could call about getting a special order, and the following week he emailed the governor’s office a second time asking how the special order could be obtained. But his emails went unanswered.
Salon closes
But on Tuesday,, Craig said, Draper called him and said he had spoken with Wirt and explained to her that the governor's orders specifically included tanning salons as businesses that were not allowed to be open.
The following day Wirt wrote to her customers on Facebook saying she had been shut down.
“My business was not fairly given consideration, nor was I protected,” Wirt wrote. “I am a total different situation from large spas, being a small mom/pop shop that is in my home.
“I don’t feel that I am any better than anyone else, but I do feel that I was in the right.
“My tiny business is part of what makes up the backbone of this community [and it] means nothing to anyone except my customers.”
Where's the complaint?
The Martinsville Bulletin asked Cassady about the special order that allowed Tanning Cellar could continue to operate for more than three weeks after the governor’s order that ultimately was cited in closing it.
Cassady did not respond, but City Attorney Eric Monday did:
“The governor’s EO-53 ordered all tanning salons closed,” Monday said in an emailed response. “The city was not aware this site was still open until it received a complaint, so it is untrue that the city was ‘allowing’ it to remain open, as you allege.”
“There was not a special permit, there are no special permits - for anyone, period and you should not even be implying that there are.
“The governor’s order means what it says, localities have to enforce it, and not complying with it can result in a misdemeanor charge.
“As to this particular business, the city received a complaint, the city responded, the business voluntarily closed as the governor’s order required, and no misdemeanor charge was necessary."
Craig provided records of communication with city officials and maintains he never filed a complaint, that he merely inquired how he could obtain a similar special order that Draper had told him was afforded to Wirt.
The Bulletin asked Monday for a copy of the complaint.
“You requested a response, I provided you with one,” Monday replied.
What is the evidence a complaint having been filed?
“The original response is sufficient,” Monday wrote.
'Get back to normal'
Both Wirt and Craig agreed they will be glad when the coronavirus pandemic is over.
“This, too, shall pass, and I hope the jealous people that focused on my well-being can rest today and be proud of themselves, because I was not a threat to you,” Wirt wrote.
Said Craig: “I don’t have a problem with any small business trying to make money to pay bills, but we should all comply with the law.
“These are the toughest times for all of us, especially small businesses. We look forward to the day we can get back to normal and open our doors for our customers.”
