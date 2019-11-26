Can’t wait another day for a Thanksgiving dinner? Well, you don't have to, thanks to a group of teenagers from Martinsville and Henry County.
From 1 to 4 p.m. today at Martinsville High School students on the 13-member Harvest Youth Board will host their fourth consecutive day-before-Thanksgiving dinner.
The official name for the W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner, which memorializes a late, beloved doctor who practiced in the area for 36 years and served on the Harvest Foundation’s board of directors.
Jarrett Pearson, a senior at Magna Vista High School, said that the doctor was a tremendous figure in the community.
“We wanted to honor him by naming our signature event after him because of everything he’s done for Martinsville and Henry County,” Pearson said.
Said Lauren Prince, the doctor's wife: “It’s very humbling. He spent his whole life taking care of the community. This is just like an extension of that.”
During its four years the dinner has made quite a name for itself beyond Dr. Prince's. Upwards of 3,000 people share the meal, and approximately 300 volunteers will be hard at work in preparation, serving and distributing that food.
And Tuesday the board spent a very busy day setting up all aspects of the event.
Matthew Wells, a junior at Bassett High School, volunteered in previous years as a student, but he said he looks forward to participating today as an official member of the Harvest Youth Board.
He said he especially looked forward to meeting new people and seeing those he has become acquainted with over the years.
“We get to converse with people while we’re working together to make a change for all those people in need,” Wells said.
Diners will receive a free, hot meal that consists of everything people expect to see at a Thanksgiving feast. The menu includes staples such as turkey and ham along with classic sides like green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberries, bread and cookies for dessert.
That meal is designed to encourage people from all stages of life to enjoy a plate, from those who experience food insecurity on a daily basis to those who have full pantries at home. There are no eligibility requirements for someone to dine, which brings people from a variety of backgrounds together in one room.
“I think that we’re really fortunate to be able to provide that for them,” said Zariah Scales, a senior at Magna Vista and chair of the Harvest Youth Board. “We like to go and sit with the patrons and talk with them. It’s not a soup kitchen. It’s got more like a restaurant or a home feel.”
The possibility of bumping into a neighbor, seeing an old friend or making a new acquaintance is almost a guarantee. During the years, many people noted that the opportunity to fellowship with others over a meal drew them to this event.
This will be Magna Vista sophomore Corey Brandon’s first time participating, but he said he’s heard from other youth board members how important fellowship is at the dinner.
“I think it’s important because we’re not just trying to feed them, but we’re trying to make them feel like they’re at home,” Brandon said. “Some people don’t have Thanksgiving at their house or don’t have people to have it with. Here, they can have a good time and feel like they’re at home enjoying themselves.”
New to the event this year, students will set up a recycling station to collect aluminum cans and recyclable plastics. Additionally, many of the paper products used will be biodegradable.
“We just want to be ecofriendly,” said Taylor Gary, a junior at Bassett. “We’re trying to improve our environment around town. We did a lot of Styrofoam last year. It’s better for the environment this year.”
From serving individuals to running deliveries to pre-ordered meals, the volunteers are the lifeblood of the day’s success.
“In order for us to make it the best possible experience, we need to get a lot of youth and a lot of people involved,” said Jeremiah Witt, a senior at Bassett. “This gets everyone involved in helping the community.”
Last year, upwards of 40 volunteers delivered meals to those who couldn’t make it to the event. This year, the group plans to do the same.
“They get out to those who can’t come in,” said Adrian Hylton, a senior at Magna Vista. “Some people aren’t able to get to us. Others don’t have the means. Delivering the meals helps us spread our reach.”
Those who would like a meal but can’t stay to enjoy it may come to the school and request an order to-go. At the start of the meal, takeout plates will be limited to six per order. Toward the end of the meal, larger orders will be filled if there is enough food.
“You really get to see a small town community come together in a really amazing way, helping people firsthand,” said Andrew Chitwood, a senior at Carlisle School.
