Thanksgiving week closings
Today is Thanksgiving, the legal holiday for federal offices, but state and local offices expand the holiday to Friday, too.
State government offices, government offices in Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County and the Henry County-Martinsville Health Department will reopen on Monday morning. Employees in essential positions, such as law enforcement, fire, EMS and water/sewer plant operations will continue on their normal schedules.
In Henry County the convenience centers will be closed today. In Martinsville there will be no bulk or garbage pick-up today. Thursday’s regular garbage routes will be picked up on Friday. There will be no bulk trash pickup Friday.
Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County schools and Carlisle School are closed until Monday.
All branches of the Blue Ridge Library System will be closed today and Friday. The U.S. Post Office and banks are closed today.
